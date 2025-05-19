Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre Achieves Ultimate Versatility with L-Acoustics Kara II Professional Sound System

Located on the banks of the Shoalhaven River, two and a half hours south of Sydney, the 900-cap Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre has solidified its reputation as a premier venue in regional Australia by installing an L-Acoustics Kara II sound system. This upgrade supercharges the venue’s technical offering, with a professional audio package that’s rider-friendly and versatile enough to handle the entertainment centre’s full array of events, from theatrical performances, dinners, and awards nights, right up to large-scale concerts.

A Decade in the Wilderness

After 13 years living with an aging PA system that was mostly bypassed by touring productions, Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre sought a solution that would deliver superior, consistent sound across all audience areas, accommodate both flat-floor and tiered seating configurations, meet the expectations of touring professionals with a rider-friendly system, and future-proof the venue’s audio infrastructure for years to come. “As a multi-purpose venue, we needed a system that could handle everything from quiet theatre shows to high-energy rock concerts,” says Tobes Colvin, Technical Coordinator at Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre.

Kara II For Coverage

In collaboration with Australian L-Acoustics Certified Provider Distributor, Jands and installer/integrator, The P.A. People, Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre selected an L-Acoustics Kara II system for its even coverage, clarity, and flexibility. As no architectural plans were available, Jands conducted an extensive site survey to gather data and used L-Acoustics Soundvision sound design and mapping software to design an optimal solution.

The comprehensive L-Acoustics professional sound system includes main arrays with left and right hangs of eight Kara II loudspeakers per side, four Kara II loudspeakers as centre-fill providing seamless front coverage, and a powerful subwoofer configuration featuring three SB18 per side in cardioid configuration to minimise stage interference, plus four additional ground-stacked SB18 for extended low-end impact. The setup is complemented by two A10 Focus per side as delays ensuring full rear coverage, six X8 coaxial loudspeakers for front-row clarity, and LA4X amplified controllers delivering precise DSP control and consistent performance.

“The system is perfectly tuned to meet L-Acoustics’ exacting standards,” says Brendon Vitiello, Head of Audio at the venue. “Touring engineers can now plug in their desks and get to work without any concerns.”

L-Acoustics Kara II provides powerful, versatile sound across the entire audience area Six L-Acoustics X8 coaxial loudspeakers provide front-row clarity

The Audience Experience

Since the installation, feedback from visiting audio professionals and touring crews has been overwhelmingly positive. The L-Acoustics system delivers a pristine, natural response that enhances performances and streamlines production workflows. “The biggest difference is in just how efficient we now are,” says Colvin. “Touring crews no longer have to bring their own PAs, cutting down on setup and pack- down time significantly. It’s a game-changer for us and our clients.”

Two delay hangs of two A10 Focus per side ensure full rear coverage at Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre LA4X amplified controllers deliver precise DSP control and consistent performance for Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre

Versatility The Key

Regional Australian venues like the Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre need to have ‘versatility’ bred into their DNA. You can routinely have a Top 40 rock band in on one evening and a preschool ballet recital the next – it’s the reality and the remit of being a community facility. The new L-Acoustics Kara II loudspeaker system goes a long way to attracting top-level performers and keeping the faith with regional audiences, responding to the needs of any engagement with a top-shelf PA that offers optimal coverage, regardless of the audience configuration. Whether for a theatre production, a corporate event, or a rock concert, the Kara II system provides excellent sound quality, cementing the venue’s reputation as a leader in regional entertainment.