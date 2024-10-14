Showtech Australia Beefs Up Rigging Capabilities with MOVEKET

Showtech Australia, a leading provider of specialised rigging services and equipment in the entertainment industry, has made a significant investment with the purchase of 44 MOVEKET ProStage+ chain hoists. The purchase of the ProStage+ 1000kg hoists (in both the 24m and 36m variants) represents a key move to align with evolving safety standards while enhancing operational efficiency for upcoming projects.

Tiny Good, Director of Showtech Australia, emphasised the importance of this purchase for the company’s future. “These are a new type of hoist that have become a standard in Australia, meeting the D8+ safety requirement, part of the European EN 17206 ‘Machinery for Stages’ standard,” said Tiny Good. “Since we had long-term contracts lined up, it was the right time to update our fleet and ensure compliance with the regulations.”

Known for its rigorous standards in event rigging, Showtech Australia carefully evaluated multiple hoist models before deciding on MOVEKET. “We chose the MOVEKET ProStage+ hoists for their superior build quality and lightweight design, which outperforms others in their class,” Tiny Good explained.

“Even though we paid more, the investment in better quality equipment ensures a longer lifespan and greater reliability, especially when operating in Australia’s demanding touring environment.”

The MOVEKET ProStage+ hoists, manufactured in Germany, have a long history of success. “We’ve worked with LIFTKET, the parent company of MOVEKET, for nearly 20 years,” added Tiny Good. “Its products have always been reliable, so when we saw that MOVEKET hoists met our needs and offered a robust design, the decision was easy.”

Showtech Australia’s collaboration with The P.A. People, which facilitated the sale and ensured that all documentation met local safety regulations, was another critical factor. “We worked closely with Chris Dodds and the team at The P.A. People to ensure the manuals aligned with Australian WorkSafe requirements,” Tiny Good said. “That kind of partnership, where they understand our business and the specifics of the safety standards, was invaluable.”

As a company with over 40 years of experience, Showtech Australia remains a leader in the event industry, providing rigging for everything from large-scale concerts to sports presentations and ceremonies. Its decision to invest in MOVEKET chain hoists underscores its commitment to safety, reliability, and long-term performance.

“The MOVEKET ProStage+ hoists are just the beginning,” Tiny Good concluded. “We plan to purchase more as we phase out older models in our fleet, ensuring that we continue to offer the highest standards in rigging for our clients.”

For more information, visit Showtech Australia or contact The P.A. People for further details on the MOVEKET chain hoists.