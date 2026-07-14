News

15 Jul 2026

Shure Advanced Wireless & ETC Eos Console Training Sessions Now Open!

Jands are proud to offer a range of beginner and advanced training courses to compliment the brands and solutions that they provide. Spaces are limited so please register your interest in our training courses below. Limited spots available. Don’t miss out!

Shure Advanced Wireless Courses

This seminar covers the theory required to deploy RF systems in today’s world. It focuses on building a strong understanding of key fundamentals to help overcome increasingly complex challenges using modern tools and technologies.

Participants will learn the workflow of Shure systems to ensure successful operation. The Shure Advanced Wireless Seminar is a localised version of Shure’s global training course, adapted to reflect Australian regulations and requirements.

Session TitleDatesLocationRegistration Link
Shure Advanced Wireless Training MelbourneWed 29 July 2026Jands Port Melbourne11/21 Sabre Dr Port Melbourne 3207Book Now
Shure Advanced Wireless Training AdelaideWed 5 August 2026Karstens AdelaideLevel 11, 22 King William Street, Adelaide SA 5000Book Now
Shure Advanced Wireless Training PerthWed 23 September 2026Karstens PerthLevel 1, 111 St Georges Terrace, Perth WA 6000Book Now
Shure Advanced Wireless Training SydneyWed 7 October 2026Jands Sydney
40 Kent Rd Mascot, NSW 2020		Book Now
Shure Advanced Wireless Training BrisbaneWed 4 November 2026Broncos Club
98 Fulcher Road, Red Hill QLD 4059		Book Now

ETC Eos Family Console Training
Day 1 (Basic) & Day 2 (Intermediate/Advanced)

Are you new to the Eos® platform, wish to refresh your skills or perhaps learn more about the platform you are using everyday? Day 1 of the course will give you a solid foundation of console operation from patching, recording cues to basic effects as well as the platforms process of operation.

Day 1 will prepare you to expand your skills ready for the 2nd day. Day 1 is a prerequisite for day 2.

Session TitleDatesLocationRegistration Link
ETC Eos Family Console Training Melbourne Day 1Tues 15September 2026Jands Melbourne11/21 Sabre Drive Port Melbourne, VIC 3207Book Now
ETC Eos Family Console Training Melbourne Day 2Wed 16
September 2026		Jands Melbourne11/21 Sabre Drive Port Melbourne, VIC 3207Book Now
ETC Eos Family Console Training Sydney Day 1Tues 13 October 2026Jands Sydney40 Kent Rd Mascot, NSW 2020Book Now
ETC Eos Family Console Training Sydney Day 2Wed 14 October 2026Jands Sydney40 Kent Rd Mascot, NSW 2020Book Now

If you have any questions regarding the training courses, please reach out to your Jands representative or contact their customer support team on (02) 9582 0909.

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