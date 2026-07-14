Shure Advanced Wireless & ETC Eos Console Training Sessions Now Open!

Jands are proud to offer a range of beginner and advanced training courses to compliment the brands and solutions that they provide. Spaces are limited so please register your interest in our training courses below. Limited spots available. Don’t miss out!

Shure Advanced Wireless Courses

This seminar covers the theory required to deploy RF systems in today’s world. It focuses on building a strong understanding of key fundamentals to help overcome increasingly complex challenges using modern tools and technologies.

Participants will learn the workflow of Shure systems to ensure successful operation. The Shure Advanced Wireless Seminar is a localised version of Shure’s global training course, adapted to reflect Australian regulations and requirements.

Session Title Dates Location Registration Link Shure Advanced Wireless Training Melbourne Wed 29 July 2026 Jands Port Melbourne11/21 Sabre Dr Port Melbourne 3207 Book Now Shure Advanced Wireless Training Adelaide Wed 5 August 2026 Karstens AdelaideLevel 11, 22 King William Street, Adelaide SA 5000 Book Now Shure Advanced Wireless Training Perth Wed 23 September 2026 Karstens PerthLevel 1, 111 St Georges Terrace, Perth WA 6000 Book Now Shure Advanced Wireless Training Sydney Wed 7 October 2026 Jands Sydney

40 Kent Rd Mascot, NSW 2020 Book Now Shure Advanced Wireless Training Brisbane Wed 4 November 2026 Broncos Club

98 Fulcher Road, Red Hill QLD 4059 Book Now

ETC Eos Family Console Training

Day 1 (Basic) & Day 2 (Intermediate/Advanced)

Are you new to the Eos® platform, wish to refresh your skills or perhaps learn more about the platform you are using everyday? Day 1 of the course will give you a solid foundation of console operation from patching, recording cues to basic effects as well as the platforms process of operation.

Day 1 will prepare you to expand your skills ready for the 2nd day. Day 1 is a prerequisite for day 2.

Session Title Dates Location Registration Link ETC Eos Family Console Training Melbourne Day 1 Tues 15September 2026 Jands Melbourne11/21 Sabre Drive Port Melbourne, VIC 3207 Book Now ETC Eos Family Console Training Melbourne Day 2 Wed 16

September 2026 Jands Melbourne11/21 Sabre Drive Port Melbourne, VIC 3207 Book Now ETC Eos Family Console Training Sydney Day 1 Tues 13 October 2026 Jands Sydney40 Kent Rd Mascot, NSW 2020 Book Now ETC Eos Family Console Training Sydney Day 2 Wed 14 October 2026 Jands Sydney40 Kent Rd Mascot, NSW 2020 Book Now

If you have any questions regarding the training courses, please reach out to your Jands representative or contact their customer support team on (02) 9582 0909.