4 Feb 2021

Shure MV7


The MV7 is Shure’s first hybrid XLR/USB microphone designed to address the increasing demand for audio streaming and recording solutions at home and in the studio. Ideal for both entry-level and experienced creators, the MV7’s intuitive design makes it incredibly user friendly and simple to set up and control. Shure’s Voice Isolation Technology ensures the microphone’s pick-up pattern focuses solely on the vocals. Auto Level Mode sets gains perfectly in real time, so the output levels stay consistent. An integrated touch panel optimises control for quick, convenient adjustments. With just a few taps, the touch panel control lets the user adjust the gain, headphone volume, monitor mix, and mute/unmute, with an option to lock customised settings.

