Shure’s “Setting New Audio Standards” Events

Shure: Setting New Audio Standards – Available Today, Supporting Tomorrow’s Needs

Registrations are now open for Setting New Audio Standards, a national event series hosted by Jands in collaboration with Shure and Microsoft, exploring the future of AV technology across Unified Communications and Production environments.

Taking place in Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney in early March, the sessions will feature keynote presentations addressing major technology shifts, future directions, global market trends and the evolving expectations of end users and channel partners. Each session will include Q&A opportunities and dedicated networking time with industry leaders and peers.

Register here: https://www.eventbrite.com/cc/setting-new-audio-standards-4816305

Event Dates:

Brisbane – Monday 2 March | Blackbird Bar, Dining & Events

Melbourne – Tuesday 3 March | MicDrop South Melbourne (Corporate Events Space)

Sydney – Thursday 5 March | Tribute Museum, Doltone House Jones Bay Wharf, Pyrmont

The day is divided into two dedicated sessions to ensure relevant and impactful content for each audience:

Morning Session (Consultants & End Users) – 10:00am to 1:30pm, including lunch

Afternoon Session (Channel Partners) – 3:00pm to 6:30pm, including canapés and drinks

All attendees will receive a Shure merchandise pack, with lucky door prizes drawn throughout the day. One guest at each event will also uncover a Golden Ticket, winning flights and accommodation to InfoComm in June.

This is an opportunity to gain insight into the technologies shaping the next era of professional audio, UC and collaboration.

Register here: https://www.eventbrite.com/cc/setting-new-audio-standards-4816305