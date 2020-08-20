Sid’s Mic Case

Connections Magazine would occasionally ask audio professionals what was in their mic case – by that, we were interested in what microphone from their collection or production inventory they favoured for a particular application. Here’s a few by Sid Kidman from 1998:
Shure Beta 52 – In Conclusion: “After a few gigs with the Shure Beta 52, hassles getting the right kick sound will seem like they never happened. But wait, there’s more. A punter appeared out of the audience and said “Hey, great kick. Nailed it!” – Its true! In conclusion, the Shure Beta 52 is definitely worth having, because it can make the sound-person’s life so much easier.”
CAD 95 – Extract – “The CAD 95 is a condenser type microphone, and needs a power supply (48V phantom). The output is a good 6dB higher than many other commonly used mics, and the frequency response really is very flat. Each mic comes with an individually graphed frequency response, and is mostly within a few dB of being flat from 50Hz. to 20kHz. …
In March 1998 Connections ran to 120 pages – here is the index of key items, less the many factoids, asides, news & bits:
Industry News
7 Roland VS-1680 has landed
8 The X-Array File: EVI Taking On EAW; Birkart Concert Cargo expands; AAV Australia sold to South African group; more, gossip
46 Theatre Back Stage News with J. Molloy and A.Ciddor
Regulars
28 Letter, Abuse, Suggestions
28 Shows We’ve Seen – The Punter’s Perspective: The Great China Circus
30 (Show) Business with Julius Grafton: Shrinkage, hire and sales inventories
35 My New Gig – Roger Cameron: The Pyrotechnician
47 Duncan Fry: The ‘Leaky’ Radiator
48 How To Do It: Live Sound Mixing: Basic Principles, with Duncan Fry
86 The PA Page – Back to Basics. Part Two in a series with Michael Orland
50 Buyers Guide: Wireless Microphone Systems
70 Buyers Guide: LX Moving Heads
Features
32 Showboat Prepares
42 Gearhouse Chief Talks
68 LX Knowhow: Tungsten World
74 Film Lighting: Oscar and Lucinda
45 32-page Pull-out Studio and Post Guide including:
– The Producer: Charles Fisher, profile by M.Murray
– NEW: How To Do It Series for PA and Recording with Tom Misner
– Studios Tell: Best Sounding Songs
– Studio: Music and Effects (Melbourne)
– Trackdown: what makes a music studio a success? How do you go from trying to get $30 per hour from a rock band to making TV commercials
– BASF Tracking Guide
Live
38 Live Production: In The Swim – Production for the Opening Ceremony at the 8th World Swimming Championships
40 Placido Domingo brings Temporary Outbreak of Peace to the Perth Production Scene
55 On Tour: Savage Garden
57 Date With Disaster
58 Lighting: Radiohead
Reviews
15 Beta 52 – Sid’s Mic Case
22 Mach Road PA
78 High End Trackspot
18 Mackie SR-40
62 Mini Scan HPE
View this issue:
https://www.cxnetwork.com.au/cx-magazine/connections-52-march-1998
Subscribe
Published monthly since 1991, our famous AV industry magazine is free for download or pay for print. Subscribers also receive CX News, our free weekly email with the latest industry news and jobs.