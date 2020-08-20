Sid’s Mic Case

Connections Magazine would occasionally ask audio professionals what was in their mic case – by that, we were interested in what microphone from their collection or production inventory they favoured for a particular application. Here’s a few by Sid Kidman from 1998:





Shure Beta 52 – In Conclusion: “After a few gigs with the Shure Beta 52, hassles getting the right kick sound will seem like they never happened. But wait, there’s more. A punter appeared out of the audience and said “Hey, great kick. Nailed it!” – Its true! In conclusion, the Shure Beta 52 is definitely worth having, because it can make the sound-person’s life so much easier.”







CAD 95 – Extract – “The CAD 95 is a condenser type microphone, and needs a power supply (48V phantom). The output is a good 6dB higher than many other commonly used mics, and the frequency response really is very flat. Each mic comes with an individually graphed fre­quency response, and is mostly within a few dB of being flat from 50Hz. to 20kHz. …

In March 1998 Connections ran to 120 pages – here is the index of key items, less the many factoids, asides, news & bits:









Industry News

7 Roland VS-1680 has landed

8 The X-Array File: EVI Taking On EAW; Birkart Concert Cargo expands; AAV Australia sold to South African group; more, gossip

46 Theatre Back Stage News with J. Molloy and A.Ciddor



Regulars

28 Letter, Abuse, Suggestions

28 Shows We’ve Seen – The Punter’s Perspective: The Great China Circus

30 (Show) Business with Julius Grafton: Shrinkage, hire and sales inventories

35 My New Gig – Roger Cameron: The Pyrotechnician

47 Duncan Fry: The ‘Leaky’ Radiator

48 How To Do It: Live Sound Mixing: Basic Principles, with Duncan Fry

86 The PA Page – Back to Basics. Part Two in a series with Michael Orland

50 Buyers Guide: Wireless Microphone Systems

70 Buyers Guide: LX Moving Heads



Features

32 Showboat Prepares

42 Gearhouse Chief Talks

68 LX Knowhow: Tungsten World

74 Film Lighting: Oscar and Lucinda

45 32-page Pull-out Studio and Post Guide including:

– The Producer: Charles Fisher, profile by M.Murray

– NEW: How To Do It Series for PA and Recording with Tom Misner

– Studios Tell: Best Sounding Songs

– Studio: Music and Effects (Melbourne)

– Trackdown: what makes a music studio a success? How do you go from trying to get $30 per hour from a rock band to making TV commercials

– BASF Tracking Guide



Live

38 Live Production: In The Swim – Production for the Opening Ceremony at the 8th World Swimming Championships

40 Placido Domingo brings Temporary Outbreak of Peace to the Perth Production Scene

55 On Tour: Savage Garden

57 Date With Disaster

58 Lighting: Radiohead



Reviews

15 Beta 52 – Sid’s Mic Case

22 Mach Road PA

78 High End Trackspot

18 Mackie SR-40

62 Mini Scan HPE





View this issue:

