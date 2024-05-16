SPHERE ENTERTAINMENT ACQUIRES HOLOPLOT

Acquisition Expands Sphere Entertainment’s Capabilities And Enables Further Innovation Across Immersive Experiences And 3D Audio Technology

Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE: SPHR) (“Sphere Entertainment”) announced on May 13, 2024 that it has acquired all of the remaining shares it did not previously own of HOLOPLOT GmbH (“HOLOPLOT”), a global leader in 3D audio technology. Sphere Entertainment made its first investment into HOLOPLOT in 2018 when the two companies partnered to develop Sphere Immersive Sound, powered by HOLOPLOT, which revolutionized the live audio experience when Sphere opened in Las Vegas in September 2023.

In a joint statement on behalf of Sphere Entertainment, David Dibble, CEO, MSG Ventures and Paul Westbury, EVP, Development and Construction, said: “HOLOPLOT is at the forefront of audio innovation, and their custom-designed technology has already transformed what is possible for concert-grade sound. This acquisition reflects our Company’s commitment to staying on the cutting-edge of immersive experiences as we explore growth opportunities for both Sphere and HOLOPLOT.”

“We have worked alongside the Sphere team for many years in developing our technology, and together we have forever changed the live sound experience,” said Roman Sick, CEO and Co-Founder of HOLOPLOT. “As a result of this transaction, HOLOPLOT can accelerate its mission to bring its technologies to more applications and markets and continue to push audio innovation to new bounds.”

The world’s largest, fully integrated concert-grade audio system, Sphere Immersive Sound powers unparalleled listening experiences at Sphere in Las Vegas. Sphere Immersive Sound was first introduced in 2022 at the Beacon Theatre in New York, which is operated by Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. and part of the MSG Family of Companies along with Sphere Entertainment.

Berlin-based HOLOPLOT has enabled a new generation of audio experiences with its proprietary audio technology.

HOLOPLOT’s proprietary technology is focused on sound control, intelligence and quality to transform how audio is delivered. By enabling precise and digital control of sound propagation and localization, the resulting audio is highly targeted, consistent, and immersive, providing audience members with an outstanding listening experience.

The transaction has closed. HOLOPLOT will remain based in Berlin and operate as a wholly owned subsidiary of Sphere Entertainment as it continues to grow its business and serve its customers and clients.