Splendour XR to Support Crew

Support live music and crew at this weekend’s Splendour XR

We’re so excited to hear that live music is coming back this weekend (albeit online) at virtual festival, Splendour XR.

Running across Saturday 24 and Sunday 25 July, a huge list of local and international names will perform never-before-seen live sets including Khalid, The Killers, Chvrches, Tash Sultana, Violent Soho, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, Ziggy Ramo and more.

We’ve teamed up with the festival to support the Splendour crew workers that have been impacted by the numerous postponements and cancellations due to COVID-19 restrictions.

As we all know too well by now, every time there is another cluster, quarantine breach or lockdown, any plans to stage live shows or festivals are halted. This not only affects the artists, but has a massive real-life impact for crew and suppliers, from sound people, tour managers and lighting techs to publicists, security staff, stage builders and all the companies managingbackline, lighting, sound, and video.

Across the Splendour XR weekend, festival-goers will be able to offer financial support for the most affected Splendour crew by donating at any of the virtual giving trees dotted around the site. All donations over AU$2 are tax deductible.

Limited tickets for the event are still available starting at $27.99 for a single day or $46.99 for the weekend. Anyone not attending can also make a donation here.

The music and live entertainment industry will be some of the last to recover from the pandemic, so please help our live music crew stay in the industry they love and support some fantastic Aussie music.