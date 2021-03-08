



The new Solid State Logic UF8 controller delivers a new level of user focused design; insightful displays, intelligent fader and control access and function, multiple stand angles for user defined placement, and a production workflow enhancing control layout. The high-spec touch sensitive faders, encoders, and high-resolution colour displays, compliment the premium build quality that belie this new price point for an SSL controller.



Expandable to a 32 channel control surface with integration for all major DAW platforms, UF8 is ideally suited to music creation, production and mixing, post production and webcasting. The new SSL 360° control software manages multi-controller configurations, customised user keys, and DAW switching across multiple layers, allowing for seamless switching between numerous sessions.





Amber Technology www.amber.co.nz or (09) 443 0753













