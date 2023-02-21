Stephen Peereboom Re-Joins Bose Professional

Bose Professional is very pleased to welcome Stephen Peereboom as their newly appointed Territory Manager in ANZ based out of Queensland.

Steve is a valued, familiar resource to Bose Professional and partners in ANZ, having previously represented their interests as Regional Sales Engineer. Bose are fortunate to have him re-join the ream after taking some time away from the business to further develop a charity run by his partner.

In the short term since he’s been back on board, Steve’s shown great enthusiasm and capacity to deliver results already. Bose anticipate he’ll hit the ground running by leveraging his existing integrator and consultant relationships to expand the Bose Professional presence in ANZ and contribute to the success of the wider region.

If you would like to reach out to Steve, his contact email is Stephen_Peereboom@bose.com