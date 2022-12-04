Stephen ‘Squirrel’ Bray Retires from TAG.

After 29 years with Technical Audio Group Stephen Bray has announced his retirement with future plans still evolving.

Joining TAG in the free-wheeling sales environment of the 1990’s, Steve had a remarkable knack of being in the right place, and talking with the right people, at the right time, and along the way unearthing competitors’ sales opportunities whilst keeping secret his own! This was a constant source of wonder and frustration for competitors and colleagues alike including legendary SOS Communications boss Michael White who coined the nickname ‘Squirrel.’

‘He brought to TAG real sales hustle and professionalism plus an understanding of distribution and was central in securing the Allen & Heath and QSC brands for Australia – and then building them over 25 plus years.’ Said TAG Director Maxwell Twartz.

More recently Steve focused on managing the Allen & Heath brand in Australia, implementing a strategy around making it more three-dimensional and not just about a physical electronic device. The Ampervan, its travels and the activations that sprung from it were all part of the plan and proved a perfect foil for social media and along the way a great deal of fun and entertainment for all involved – especially during the Covid years.

‘Steve’s contribution to TAG cannot be overestimated.’ Said TAG Director Tony Russo. ‘From our Sussex Street days when it was just the ‘Three Musketeers,’ Steve, Max and myself, he’s been in the middle of everything we do and the ‘front man’ of the company for much of that time.’

‘No doubt I’ll stay connected with live music, photography and in some capacity with Allen & Heath but, most importantly, I have some fishing rods and intend to use them!’ commented Steve.

‘Speaking on behalf of all at TAG we express our sincerest thanks to Steve and very best wishes for the future. We also recognise the challenges ahead for estuarine fish of the NSW South Coast and extend our best wishes to them also.’ Added Max.

