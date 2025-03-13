Strategic partnerships for the new Waikato Regional Theatre

Live Nation and ACLX step up

(Pic: Credit – Momentum Waikato. The theatre’s internal fit-out is now well underway. The newly restored neoclassical façade of the 102-year-old Hamilton Hotel building – now the frontage of the Waikato Regional Theatre is visible.)

The biggest names in live entertainment are officially on their way to Kirikiriroa. The Waikato region is poised for a cultural renaissance with the forthcoming opening of the Waikato Regional Theatre in Hamilton. The recent appointment of Live Nation as the theatre’s operator, and ACLX, a leading local AV company, promises to elevate the theatre’s offerings, benefiting the venue, the local arts community and the broader public.

The Theatre’s Journey to Date

It’s been a long road to get here. The Waikato Regional Theatre is the result of years of planning, fundraising, and collaboration. Spearheaded by community foundation Momentum Waikato and the Waikato Regional Property Trust, the project was driven by a vision to create a world-class performance space that could breathe new life into Hamilton’s cultural scene. The theatre, designed as a 1,300-seat venue with flexible configurations, aims to serve as a hub for diverse performances, from orchestral concerts to contemporary music events.

The $80 million development, led by Foster Group Limited, is not just about entertainment. The new venue sits on a site rich with history, previously home to the Hamilton Hotel and the Embassy Theatre, predecessors to the 50-year-old Founders Theatre that this new development replaces. It also reconnects the CBD with the Waikato River, a treasured taonga of Waikato-Tainui and Ngāti Tūwharetoa.

Appointment of Live Nation as Operators

In December 2024, a significant milestone was achieved with the announcement that Live Nation New Zealand would operate the new Waikato Regional Theatre in partnership with the Waikato Regional Property Trust. This 15-year agreement positions Live Nation, current operators of the Spark Arena in Auckland, to manage day-to-day operations and programming, leveraging its extensive global entertainment network.

Mark Kneebone, Managing Director of Live Nation New Zealand, is excited about what this means for the city, “We can’t wait to bring some top-tier local and international talent to the stage in Hamilton. It’s a diverse and growing city, and we relish our role in contributing to the regional arts and entertainment communities across Aotearoa as custodians of this venue.”

Live Nation’s global reach ensures that Hamilton will be included in international touring schedules, bringing a diverse range of top acts to the city.

Local company ACLX join strategic partnership

Alongside Live Nation sits ACLX bringing expertise that is anticipated to ensure that the theatre’s audiovisual capabilities meet the highest standards, enhancing the overall experience for both performers and audiences.

General Manager – Live Nation New Zealand Venues Mark Gosling comments, “Live Nation are excited to be working with ACLX, alongside the Waikato Regional Property Trust, to produce a world-class theatre with state-of-the-art equipment to cater to a diversity of content. We have great confidence in ACLX’s ability to service specific event requirements as needed, especially being a local Waikato business.”

Benefits to the Region

Beyond the big-name acts, the theatre is designed to be an asset for the Waikato community. A key part of the Live Nation deal ensures that local arts organizations are not pushed out. Community groups in the Waikato will receive a percentage discount on venue hire and free use of technical equipment. Additionally, a community fund will be established, with 30 cents from every ticket sold allocated to subsidize future community use, ensuring that local cultural and civic events have affordable access to a world-class venue.

Ross Hargood, Chairman of the Waikato Regional Property Trust, explains, “Our partnership with Live Nation guarantees that top international and national touring shows can and will visit, that local productions have a top-of-the-line fully resourced venue on their doorstep, and that community, cultural and civic access is affordable and well-supported.”

And let’s not forget the economic boost. With big shows rolling in, Hamilton’s nightlife, restaurants, hotels, and businesses are all set to benefit. More visitors mean more money flowing through the city, creating jobs and opportunities in hospitality, tourism, and beyond.

Where to From Here: The Road to Opening

Construction of the Waikato Regional Theatre is progressing steadily, with the opening slated for late 2025. As the launch date approaches, final preparations will focus on integrating the advanced AV systems, finalizing programming schedules, and engaging with local artists and organizations to ensure a vibrant and inclusive inaugural season.

Recent appointments by Live Nation New Zealand include Michael Gilling as Venue Manager and Sarah Graham as Bookings Manager. With over 30 years of experience in performing arts, live events, and venue management, Michael has worked across major venues, including Founders Theatre and Claudelands Event Centre. Sarah, a seasoned performing arts programmer, brings leadership and strategic expertise from roles at Auckland Council and Q Theatre. The theatre’s opening will mark a significant milestone in Hamilton’s cultural evolution, offering a state-of-the-art venue that celebrates both international artistry and local creative expression.