Strawberry Sound Upgrades to JBL VTX A Series Line Array

Strawberry Sound has become the latest audio visual production company in a growing list of New Zealand production companies to invest in a JBL VTX A Series line array system.

The upgrade emphasises the company’s continued commitment to excellence in audio, providing the best professional audio solutions to their customers.

Strawberry Sound provide full production services to top performers and promoters in the entertainment industry and celebrate 40 years in business this year. From concerts and festivals to award shows and gala dinners, the company has built a strong reputation for delivering outstanding audio visual experiences.

A proud JBL user since day one, Strawberry Sound continue to invest in cutting-edge technology to enhance its services. The addition of the JBL VTX A8 Series brings greater scalability and high-performance sound, ensuring every event—no matter the size—sounds its best.

One of the first events for their new system was the Miharo Central Lakes Polyfest in Queenstown, where the A8’s versatility was on full display. A ground-stacked system featuring six brand-new VTX A8 mid-highs and three B18 subwoofers per side was deployed, delivering outstanding results.

General Manager Mark O’Neill emphasised the importance of this upgrade, saying, “Adding the JBL VTX A8 Series to Strawberry Sound represents a significant step forward in our capabilities as a production company. The scalability of the system gives us the scope to deliver high-quality audio for a wide range of events and venues. The system can be split into several smaller systems for intimate gatherings or combined into a bigger system for large-scale productions, all while maintaining the versatility and reliability our clients have come to expect.”

The VTX A Series is designed to meet the demands of any event, providing well-engineered rigging, exceptional sound transparency and intuitive 3D acoustic simulation software using JBL Venue Synthesis.

“One of the standout features is its excellent sound clarity. The top end is incredibly smooth, with remarkable detail, ensuring that every note, word and sound is heard exactly as intended, without the harshness that some other systems may produce. Whether it’s a live performance, corporate event or outdoor festival, we’re proud to offer our clients the very best in professional audio solutions,” Mark O’Neill added.

Soon after the addition of their new A8 system, the Strawberry Team received JBL VTX training with Tim Robertson, JPRO’s JBL accredited VTX Trainer. The training equips users with the knowledge to maximise the capabilities of the VTX system safely, covering system design principles, hands-on rigging, configuration and software optimisation.

“We’re proud to be a part of Strawberry’s journey as they expand their inventory with the world-class JBL VTX A8 line array,” says Tim Robertson. “We’re committed to providing the best solutions and support to help our customers succeed.”

The system is powered by two Crown VRACK touring amplifier racks, each equipped with three of the most advanced professional touring amplifiers: the 4-channel Crown i-Tech HD 4×3500. Each amplifier channel features comprehensive OMNIDRIVE HD processing, including the acclaimed LevelMAX Limiter Suite and support for linear phase FIR filters, as utilised in the latest JBL V5 loudspeaker tunings.

Configuration and control of the entire system is managed by the latest JBL Performance Manager and Line Array Calculator software, with the Array Link mobile companion app helping technicians deploy systems on-site.

While the upgrade was not only about acquiring new equipment but also enhancing the overall experience for both clients and audiences, Strawberry Sound recognised the importance of collaboration. “We also want to take a moment to thank JPRO for being a fantastic partner and distributor,” says Mark O’Neill. “Their support and expertise have been invaluable throughout this process and we deeply value our long-standing relationship with the JPRO team. Collaborating with such a trusted partner has made this addition to our inventory seamless and rewarding, and we’re excited about the possibilities it opens up for the future.”

https://www.jpro.co.nz/newsroom/strawberry-sound-upgrades-to-jbl-vtx-a-series-line-array

https://jblpro.com