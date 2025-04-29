Strong audience demand for live music lives on despite cost-of-living pressures

A new report released on the 29th April 2025 by Creative Australia and Music Australia reveals social connection and FOMO (fear of missing out) are key factors drawing Australian audiences to live music, even as many adjust their spending in response to cost-of-living pressures.

Listening In: Insights on Live Music Attendance is the first in a series of three reports exploring how Australians discover, experience and engage with music.

Based on data from a nationally representative sample, as well as a deep dive survey of Australians who are actively engaged in music, the report highlights how deeply Australians value live music, and what is holding them back from attending as often as they’d like.

The research was delivered by the Creative Australia research team for Music Australia, in partnership with Untitled Group and The Daily Aus, and in collaboration with youth music organisation, The Push. It is being launched today as part of the VMDO Music Data and Insights Summit in Melbourne.

Among the key insights, the report shows:

Australians are saving for the live music experiences that matter to them, amid cost-of-living pressures

The emotional and social value of live music is a key motivator for attendance, especially for younger audiences

There is a disconnect between Australians’ strong support for Australian artists and actual attendance at Australian acts

Audiences want to see more Australian music but are prioritising international acts due to their rarity and an unwillingness to miss what they see as ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ opportunities

Lack of awareness and access – especially outside major cities – remain a challenge

Rising costs (tickets, travel, food and drinks) are a barrier, but audiences still prioritise live music when they can

Changing audience behaviour is presenting challenges to business models for live music, as rising costs prompt audiences to cut back on spending at the bar, and buy tickets later.

Director of Music Australia Millie Millgate, said:

“We know Australians value live music, and they continue to seek out the chance to experience it, even when times are tough. People still save for gigs that matter to them, showing there’s still strong appetite for live music – especially experiences that feel rare and bring people together. This report builds on the insights of our Soundcheck reports and helps to provide a clearer picture of how Australians discover and engage with Australian music. This research provides valuable insights into how Australians are responding to the multiple changes impacting the sector. It will help guide our work and give the industry insights to better connect with audiences.”

Untitled Group Co-Founder & Managing Partner, Michael Christidis, said:

“At Untitled Group, we see firsthand the power of live music to create unforgettable moments and connection — especially among young Australians. This research confirms what we experience on the ground: even in tough economic times, people prioritise live music for its emotional and social value. We’re proud to have partnered with Music Australia and The Daily Aus, in collaboration with The Push, to help bring these insights to light. It’s a call to action for the industry to ensure that live music remains a shared, accessible cultural experience.”

Listening In: Insights on live music attendance is the first in a three-report series from Music Australia. This research provides insights into how Australians discover and consume music along with audiences’ wider attitudes, behaviours and preferences. It also seeks to better understand how Australian music sits within the overall music consumption habits, as well as how people feel about Australian music, and their current access to it.

A panel discussion on the report findings will be held today (2-5 PM AEST, Tuesday 29 April) as part of the VMDO’s Music Data & Insights Summit. Register here to join the livestream.

Read the report on Creative Australia website.