Stuart McBurney appointed Product Support Engineer at D2N – Technology Solutions

SYDNEY, 19 August 2021

Continuing its significant expansion and commitment to the Australian market, D2N – Technology Solutions has appointed Stuart McBurney as their new Product Support Engineer.

McBurney joins D2N with excellent broadcast engineering experience having previously worked for many years at NOVA Entertainment as their Technology Engineer. In this role he was responsible for the building and maintenance of all front and back-end broadcast technologies from inside the studios to the radio transmission sites.

D2N MD, Jason Owen said, “Stuart forms part of our support team for our broadcast IP products and solutions. From the moment we saw Stuart’s CV we knew he was a perfect addition to the D2N team. For us, as a small family-owned business, choosing the right people is super critical to our success and growth. Stuart’s passion for technology and helping people shines through along with his desire to take his career to the next step. Joining our product support team, Stuart will be responsible for a range of audio and communications products across a number of industries. We welcome him onboard with open arms.”

McBurney’s day-to-day role at D2N is to support the D2N sales team and existing customers with the range of audio, video, and communications solutions the company delivers. Specifically, his role will focus on IP and digital related solutions including SMPTE 2110, AES3, AES67, Dante and MADI.



McBurney’s role also includes service support, equipment demonstrations, providing proof of concepts, project design and implementation and tender responses.

Day to day McBurney will also be proactive in researching new technology products that support and complement all of D2N’s business and he will also liaise with manufacturers and partners to ensure firmware, feature sets and product knowledge are current and cutting edge.

D2N has been providing consultancy and solutions involving moving content, communicating and the very best in video and audio products for over 16 years.

With that in mind Stuart McBurney said, “D2N is an excellent company. They are focused, nimble and very well respected in every market they operate in. For me, this is an excellent career move with a company that is clearly going places and I look forward to adding value for D2N’s clients.”

Stuart McBurney can be contacted at D2N on (02) 9837 6748 or at stuart.mcburney@d2n.com.au

About D2N – Technology Solutions

Founded in 2005 by owner Jason Owen, D2N has grown steadily gaining a very diverse and loyal customer base and technology-focused family of suppliers. Today D2N offers a huge range of options in terms of moving content, communicating and the very best in video and audio products.

As a privately owned and operated company D2N invests a significant amount into R&D each year. The company supports a number of community organisations through sponsorship programs and welcome to opportunity to engage with both the local and international business community, industry, media and Government to support their operations.

www.d2n.com.au