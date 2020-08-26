Stunning Ultra-HD VuePix Screen for the 1st on Wharf Tavern

When it comes to screen size for live sports, bigger is always better!

Twin Towns, the iconic entertainment venue on the border of NSW and QLD, has upped the ante on big screens with a new VuePix ultra-HD screen, installed at the 1st on Wharf Tavern.

“Installing the new large format digital screen is a great addition to the venue prior to our planned renovations and relaunch of the 1st on Wharf Tavern,” explains Paul Prout, Group Marketing Manager at Twin Towns. “We took advantage of the theatre style room and installed the HD digital platform as a centrepiece, allowing our patrons to watch the sports from across all levels of the tavern.”

Advertisement

The giant 5.4m wide by 2m high centrepiece commands your attention from the moment you step through the doors. Featuring VuePix Infiled’s flagship LED system – Digital Wallpaper with 1.2mm pixel pitch and over 7 million pixels in total, the screen is the first of its kind installed in NSW.

“Nothing creates a better sports bar atmosphere then having a high definition mega screen streaming live sports,” comments Lachlan Donaldson, the Operations & Production Manager at Twin Towns. “And we were looking for cutting edge technology, the best on the market! Our goal was to provide our patrons with a unique experience, enhancing the great atmosphere we already have in the tavern during sports events and bringing the excitement of the game to the next level.”

The new Digital Wallpaper super screen was seamlessly attached to the wall, thanks to the slimline railing system, fitting perfectly within the current structures and designs of the venue. OneSol Contracting were engaged to manage the integration.

“The whole installation process was very straight forward. We were actually installing the screen while the tavern was in operation and our loyal patrons became invested in the process, commenting on how great the new screen looks and inviting their friends to watch the transformation of their favourite venue,” says Lachlan. “Once the screen went live for the first time, they were all blown away, including us! The image quality is superb and the colours and content look so unreal!”

The content for the screen is being managed by the NovaStar H5 All-in-one processor.

“Having the ultra-high definition screen as part of our AV system gives us a great advantage and opens up new opportunities. The primary use of the screen will definitely be for running live sports in the Tavern, but it also provides high end visual technology to display other content within the venue,” comments Paul Prout. “We are very proud to provide for both our patrons and guests one of the best Sports bar experiences in the area!”

This is the second VuePix screen that has been installed at Twin Towns, following a successful deployment of the curved 17m wide x 5m tall GM outdoor super screen on the exterior of the main building. The project was part of transforming the venue’s façade into a huge digital canvas and creating a visual border statement, the first of its kind in Australia.