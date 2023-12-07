Support Act Christmas Appeal

This festive season, Support Act are asking for your support to help those in the industry who bring music to our lives.

After another difficult year, many continue to battle issues like financial insecurity, cost of living pressures and declining mental health.

In the last financial year alone, we’ve provided over 1,500 hours of free phone counselling through the Support Act Wellbeing Helpline, providing a sympathetic ear and evidence-based strategies to manage a range of issues from anxiety and depression to financial concerns and relationship issues.

Singer, songwriter and music teacher, Hayley, reached out to us for crisis relief in the form of short term financial and mental health support. She explains how reaching out to the Wellbeing Helpline supported her at a difficult time:

“There were times when I faced challenges and sought support from Support Act. Making that call has made a significant impact on my journey in the music industry. The support provided by the Wellbeing Helpline has been a beacon of hope, offering assistance during difficult moments. Knowing that help is just a phone call away has been invaluable.”

If you can, please donate now and help us ensure music workers like Hayley aren’t alone this Christmas.

Thank you in advance for your love and support for music, and those who create it.

Sincerely,

Anne Jacobs

National Programs Manager

P.S. The Support Act Wellbeing Helpline will operate as normal throughout the Christmas/New Year period and can be accessed by calling 1800 959 500. You don’t need to be in crisis to call, sometimes you just need to talk it out.

Support Act social workers are taking a well-earned break from 21 December – 2 January. Applications received after 4 December may be processed before closure, however any approved payments will be made in the New Year. Crisis Relief Grant applications received during the closure period will be assessed in January 2024.