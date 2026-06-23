News
23 Jun 2026
Support Act’s EOFY Appeal – Donations Doubled
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A generous anonymous donor has offered to match every single donation* made to Support Act’s End of Financial Year Appeal.
This means you have twice the power to help music workers and crew who are walking a financial tightrope without a safety net.
With Support Act’s matching fund active right now, your tax-deductible donation goes twice as far:
$30 becomes $60 and could help provide fresh, dignified meals for a music worker in crisis
$50 becomes $100 and could help cover out-of-pocket medical costs
$100 becomes $200 and could help cover emergency bills like car registration
A donation to Support Act isn’t a handout, it’s a high five to the people who create the soundtrack to our lives. If you can, please use this matching opportunity to support music workers in crisis.
*Donations up to $5,000 will be matched until midnight 30 June 2026 AEST or until the matching funds are exhausted.
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