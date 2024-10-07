SWIMAUS AWARDS 2024

Onesol Productions had the pleasure of celebrating with top Australian swimming champions at one of their standup events, delivering an exceptional awards show, and honouring the remarkable achievements of our Australian athletes.

The event took place at the Howard Smith Wharves in Brisbane. The Onesol Production team utilised their VuePix Infiled AR3 series screen to create a centrepiece on the stage. Spanning over 8.5m, the 3m tall screen created a perfect backdrop for the event, with Brompton processing, controlled by a Pixelhue P10 4K video switcher.

The lighting rig consisted of ASTERA TitanTubes and ACME Lighting AECO 5 fixtures, enhancing the festive atmosphere of the event.