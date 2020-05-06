Symetrix Composer 7.3 Adds Multitrack Audio Recording and more

Symetrix Composer 7.3 Adds Multitrack Audio Recording, Support for W Series Remotes, Web-based Event Scheduling, and More
Symetrix has released Composer 7.3 — the latest version of its powerful, yet intuitive Windows programming software for Edge, Radius NX, Prism, and Solus NX DSPs.
Symetrix Composer software enables integrators to program a complete end-to-end DSP signal path using just one application. New features in this update include multitrack audio recording, web-based event scheduler, support for new W Series remotes, new device integrations, and more.
Multitrack Audio Recording – Multitrack Audio Recording allows a Radius NX device to record up to 8 tracks of audio simultaneously to an external USB device. Audio tracks may be recorded individually or grouped into multi-channel modules of up to 8 channels per module.
The designer places one or more Recording Modules into the Design window of a Radius NX processor in Symetrix Composer. Each Recording Module has its own start/stop controls, assignable storage location on the USB drive, file naming configuration, and audio settings.
W Series Remotes – The W Series remotes expand Symetrix’s control options with versatile, IP-based remote controls powered by PoE. With four variants providing different combinations of rotary encoders, momentary buttons, and OLED displays, W Series remotes provide system designers with flexible control options that can be deployed with a simple Ethernet connection to a PoE switch or an inline PoE power injector.
W Series remotes leverage the same familiar programming interface used to program Symetrix ARC remotes and are available in black or white versions for both US and UK/EU form factors.
Web-based Event Scheduler – The Web-based Event Scheduler and all Control Server apps provide simple, direct access to system control from any device with a web browser regardless of the manufacturer or operating system of that device.
From any device with a web browser, a user can view existing scheduled events, make changes to existing events, or add new events. This eliminates the need for a dedicated computer running ComposerTM software for adding/editing events. Users are able to easily control the functionality of the system without having access to modify the DSP programming of the system.
The Web-based Event Scheduler can also be accessed by any computer on the local network allowing administration of the system from anywhere within the local networking cloud.
New Device Integrations – Symetrix Composer 7.3 adds Intelligent Module support for direct integration of:
· Alcorn McBride V-Page paging station
· Attero Tech Zip4 paging station
· Audix Network Device Control DN4 & DN43 microphone interfaces
· ClockAudio TIM-1000 microphone
· Linea Research amplifiers
· Powersoft Mezzo amplifiers
· Visionary Solutions E4100 & D4100 encoder/decoder
Intelligent Module allow Symetrix Compose to bring the same level of native control previously available only for Symetrix DSP devices to Symetrix I/O devices and non-Symetrix hardware. This includes direct integration with ARC and W series remotes, real-time control of parameters, access to logic integration, and more.
Symetrix Composer 7.3 is available now. For more information, and to download Symetrix Composer 7.3, please visit www.symetrix.co/products/composer-software.
