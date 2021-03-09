Symetrix T-10 Glass

The 10.1-inch 1920×1200 display in the T-10 Glass provides high-resolution images at over 224 ppi. The 850 nits maximum brightness ensures the T-10 Glass will maintain full image clarity and colour even in direct sunlight. The multi-touch capacitive touchscreen makes it the first touchscreen from Symetrix offering simultaneous 10-finger control for instant, accurate response and control in any situation.
Like the T-5 and T-5 Glass 5-inch touchscreens from Symetrix, the T-10 Glass is an IP-based touchscreen with data and PoE-power delivered over a single Ethernet cable. Installation flexibility for the T-10 Glass includes compatibility with standard 2-gang wall boxes in both US and EU form factors. The T-10 Glass includes a newly designed mounting bracket which allows it to be wall mounted in any of four landscape or portrait orientations. An optional tabletop accessory allows the T-10 Glass to be deployed on a table or desktop for added flexibility.
PAVT www.pavt.com.au or +61 (0)3 9264 8000
