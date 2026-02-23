Symetrix Unveils Cognio: The Next-Generation Audio, Video, and Control Platform

Symetrix have announced the launch of Cognio, a brand-new software-driven Audio, Video, and Control (AVC) ecosystem designed to dramatically simplify system design, accelerate deployment, and deliver more flexible, scalable AV experiences.

Cognio represents a fundamental rethinking of how AV systems are built, combining distributed intelligence with code-free control into a single platform powered by DesignOps, the patented software that underpins the next-generation hardware and software platform. By seamlessly connecting its modernised software application with a distributed approach to smart devices, Cognio unifies design, configuration, commissioning, control, and ongoing operation into unified, streamlined workflows in which a single device can power multiple spaces, or multiple devices can support a single space, allowing systems to scale naturally across rooms, buildings, or entire campuses.

Rather than starting with fixed hardware, Cognio enables AV professionals to design workflows based on rooms, zones, and signal flows, then add hardware later, delivering unprecedented flexibility and scalability in AV design. True pre-hardware emulation lets designers perform AV line checks before installation, allowing them to confirm that audio and video signals are present and functioning properly from their desk, before ever setting foot on site, saving teams time and money.

Cognio is the result of more than four years of dedicated design and development, shaped by extensive feedback from consultants and integrators worldwide. By streamlining processes into a single platform, Cognio dramatically reduces complexity while delivering better outcomes for integrators, consultants, and end users.

A Wire-Free Workflow That Eliminates Manual Routing

At the core of Cognio is a patented, wire-free design approach to workflows powered by DesignOps software, using a spreadsheet-like canvas for unbounded creativity. Designers place processing modules in sequence rather than manually drawing signal paths; Cognio automatically connects them and maintains the routing logic behind the scenes. Add, remove, or rearrange modules, and the signal flow adapts instantly, eliminating visual clutter, reducing errors, and significantly reducing design time. The result is a clearer, faster, and more intuitive way to build even the most complex systems.

With a completely reimagined approach to system design, Cognio eliminates repetitive tasks, enables reuse at every level, and provides offline emulation, so users can design, validate, and deploy systems in record time without sacrificing quality.

Distributed by Design: Processing and Control Everywhere

Cognio is built on a distributed architecture in which every connected device shares a common firmware foundation. This enables signal processing, AVoIP Dante audio, control, and web-based access to exist throughout the system, not just in a centralised processor.

This approach allows integrators to deploy exactly the right amount of capability where it’s needed, expand systems incrementally and on demand, and design resilient architectures that adapt as projects grow or change. By leveraging software-driven architecture, users get powerful systems that scale efficiently and cost less than traditional hardware-centric solutions.

Audio Emulation Before Hardware Installation

One of Cognio’s most powerful capabilities is true pre-hardware system emulation. Cognio firmware runs directly on the DesignOps computer, generating real digital audio through the design so indicators move, signal paths can be validated, and issues can be identified early. Designers can see how a system will behave long before any hardware is installed, reducing on-site commissioning time and accelerating time to successful deployment.

Design Sleek, Highly Intuitive Control Interfaces, No Code Needed

Cognio features a powerful, no-code control interface builder that allows AV professionals to create polished, visually engaging user experiences without external graphics tools or custom programming. Vector-based interface elements scale cleanly across devices, while a built-in theme system allows integrators to apply branding, colours, and styles instantly, then reuse them across projects, customers, or vertical markets. With intuitive design tools anyone can use, Cognio makes it easier than ever to create attractive control interfaces that clients will love.