Symetrix have added the WX Wall Controllers to their range. With a user programmable OLED display and dedicated knobs and buttons, standard IP communication over Ethernet also uses PoE. Available in three configurations, the controls of the WX series may be used for source selection, volume, mute, and preset recalls for any Composer based Symetrix DSP.
Contact:
PAVT
www.pavt.com.au or +61 (0)3 9264 8000
Symetrix WX Wall Controllers
