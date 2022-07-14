TAG Launches 5-Brand Latte Glass

In an industry first and Integrate global launch Technical Audio Group (TAG) proudly announces its all new Five-Brand Latte Glass.

The new glass brings together the logos of the four brands TAG represents, Allen & Heath, Audio-Technica, Martin Audio and QSC plus TAG’s own logo, and features each prominently on the top lip of the glass.

Compatible with a large variety of liquids the glass is ideally suited to coffee, in particular a caffè latte or flat white. It can of course be used for other types of coffee, however, a short black, espresso or piccolo will only occupy around 50% of the available liquid capacity.

For particularly hot drinks like a long black or a cup of tea, especially black tea, a readily available third-party paper towel or cloth may be required for the user to comfortably hold the glass.

Manufactured from heat tempered toughened material the glass has a capacity of 200ml and can be used in either a standing or sitting position. TAG recommends the optimum use of the 5-Brand Latte Glass is whilst seated on the TAG Integrate stand accompanied by and in conversation with a QSC, Martin, A-T or A&H product specialist.

After use the 5-Brand Latte Glass may be taken by the user for on-going drink consumption at home or place of work, however, the quality of its contents cannot be guaranteed once removed from the TAG Integrate stand.

The 5-Brand Latte Glass carries a lifetime defect/breakage warranty and benefits from a free of charge replacement programme. It is in stock and available immediately from the TAG stand at Integrate.

Integrate runs at ICC Sydney 17 to 19 August. Register here