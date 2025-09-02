TASCAM and Amber Technology announce new partnership in Australia

TASCAM, the professional audio division of TEAC Corporation, and Amber Technology, one of Australia’s leading distributors of audio-visual technology, have announced a new strategic partnership, effective 1 October 2025.

For more than 30 years, TASCAM has been at the forefront of innovation in recording and playback solutions for music, professional audio, broadcast, and film. From multitrack recorders to audio interfaces and broadcast systems, TASCAM products are trusted by sound engineers, producers, and creators worldwide, from high-end post-production studios to prosumers working at home.

Through this new collaboration, Amber Technology will expand its portfolio to deliver the full range of TASCAM’s world-class solutions across a wide range of sectors including broadcast, professional audio, live theatre, video production, commercial installation, education, conferencing, and the prosumer market.

Yosuke Matsuno, General Manager, business unit, TASCAM, said, “TASCAM is delighted to announce its partnership with Amber Technology as its exclusive distributor in Australia. TASCAM believes that Amber Technology’s proven expertise and strong presence in the market will help strengthen its brand and deliver even greater value to customers in the region.”

Kai Saito, Sales Manager – ANZ market, TASCAM, said, “In recent years, TASCAM has been expanding its presence in the broadcast and installation markets with its digital mixer Sonicview series at the core of this strategy. Through this partnership, we look forward to strengthening TASCAM’s approach to customers in Australia and delivering solutions that meet the evolving needs of the industry.”

Peter Amos, Managing Director, Amber Technology, said, “Amber Technology is delighted to welcome TASCAM into the Amber Technology portfolio. With TASCAM’s breadth of applications across so many areas of our business, there are significant opportunities to deliver even greater value to customers.”

Garrick Simeon, General Manager, Professional Products and Media Systems, Amber Technology, said, “The opportunities for TASCAM within the Amber Technology portfolio are truly exciting. TASCAM’s products complement the existing range perfectly, and as such the team looks forward to working closely with the TASCAM team to grow the brand in Australia.”

Photo by @MAC Motions (macmotions.com)

TASCAM products will be available from Amber Technology and its national network of AV resellers, integration partners, and retailers from October 1, 2025.

For more information and stockist enquiries, visit www.ambertech.com.au or contact Amber Technology directly on 1800 251 367.