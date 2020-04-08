Tasman District Council Opts For Bosch Dicentis For Chamber

With a large number of Councils throughout New Zealand already enjoying the excellent sound and reliability of the Bosch Dicentis Conferencing System, choosing a system for the Tasman District Council Chambers was made easy.

The system was supplied by Pacific Audio Visual through Nelson TV & Video, and was up and running very quickly.

“This is the second Dicentis system we have supplied in the region, and it was a dream to install. The Council is extremely happy with the final result,” says Darren Richards, owner of Nelson TV & Video.

The Tasman District Council system is the basic variant of the Dicentis range and consists of:-

1 x DCNM-WAP – auto switching dual band 2.4/5GHz WAP for interference free operation. Connections for Audio In and Out for connection to PA and WEB Cast systems.

26 x DCNM-WD – basic station with integrated speaker and headphone output.

26 x DCNM-MICS – Detachable short gooseneck mic with LED indicator.

26 x DCNM-WLIION – Lithium Ion battery, which lasts for 24 hours.

5 x DCNM-WCH05 – 5 bay battery chargers, allowing for all the batteries to be charged quickly.







Whilst the conferencing system is used in stand-alone mode, control is possible via a web browser-based GUI.

Most importantly, is the system is solid, reliable and sounds fantastic.

The Dicentis range also has touchpanel stations, a range of mics, as well as voting and identification options.

Contact Pacific Audio Visual Ltd for more information.

Pacific Audio Visual Ltd

Ph +64 (9) 947 5230

Mob 0274 902 256

13D Paul Matthews Road, Albany 0632

PO Box 783, Orewa 0946

www.pacificav.co.nz