TAUMATA 2024

NW Group and Spyglass delivered another fantastic event production for The University of Auckland

Hosted by Digital Identity at the ASB Waterfront Theatre, TAUMATA is a high-profile event, celebrating distinguished alumni, providing the digital identity and trust ecosystem with an opportunity to share their insights into building a thriving and resilient trust economy for the benefit of all New Zealanders.

The theme for this year was a ‘NOD TO THE FUTURE’, and this was reflected in the entertainment and content creation. The NW Group team filmed the opening mihi on a green screen and treated the video to give it a holographic look for the opening sequence. They installed a moving central VUEPIX Infilled 3.9mm LED screen on stage that was able to move vertically to usher in the MC and award winners. The show was wrapped up by a brilliant performance from Vospertron Performance Group.

Astera Titan Tubes were implemented throughout the venue’s event spaces. They were suspended from the ceiling as vertical light pieces, providing feature lighting for the programme and the guests attending TAUMATA this year.