Te Pae Christchurch Open for Business in October

Te Pae Christchurch Convention Centre will open for business in late October with a solid roster of domestic and Australasian events planned for its opening months.

Te Pae Christchurch General Manager Ross Steele said the team was thrilled to be in a position to confirm the centre’s opening, and provide clients with the additional certainty they need to forge ahead with planning their events.

“As the first of New Zealand’s new generation of convention centres to open we have a unique opportunity to put New Zealand business events back on the world stage, while at the same time showcasing the very best Ōtautahi Christchurch has to offer,” he said.

“The opening of the trans-Tasman bubble provided an inital confidence boost to event organisers, and we hope the confirmation of our opening will provide further assurances that Ōtautahi Christchurch, and in particular Te Pae Christchurch, is the ideal location for their events.”

With less than five months until opening, Te Pae Christchurch currently has around 70 events on its books, including the New Zealand College of Midwives conference and the Australasian Coasts and Ports convention. Combined, the events will see more than 129,000 people through the venue, including around 20,000 new convention delegates.

“The support from clients and suppliers as we have finalised our opening has been invaluable, and speaks volumes about their view of Te Pae Christchurch and our offering,” Mr Steele said.

“Te Pae Christchurch is an international standard venue, backed by a world-leading venue management company in ASM Global, and we have set high standards to reach for our clients.

“Over the past few months our team has had the opportunity to put their skills to use operating our activation hub and the learnings we have taken from that experience have refined our processes and service levels to ensure we meet those standards for our clients,” he said.

“Until then, our team is looking forward to welcoming the world to Te Pae Christchurch and working with clients to plan for their success.”