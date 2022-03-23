The Grand Re-Opening: Group Technologies new Training and Demo Facility

With a huge and typically well-catered bash on Feb 23 at their HQ in Pascoe Vale, Melbourne, Group Technologies raised the curtain on their lavish new permanent Training and Demo spaces. Unique in the Australian audio landscape, the five dedicated areas are a labour of love, performed with all GT hands on deck through Melbourne’s gruelling lockdowns. Even senior management got on the tools, which I witnessed with my own eyes during visits when it was under construction (between lockdowns, of course).

Andrew Hicks (Prime AV), Mark Hanson (Hanson And Associates) and Michael Rutledge Rob Bird (BSG), Artie Jones (Factory Sound) Tony Boon (PA Services) Tali Sing (Soundbay), Gary Drain (GT), Andre Hine (Soundbay) Don Goldstein (Turramurra Music), Anthony Touma (GT), Mat Stevens (Turramurra Music)

The opening party was so much more than an unveiling. The last industry event I attended before we were plunged into the pandemic was Group Technologies 2020 ‘GTX’ event in Brunswick, with international reps present from RCF, Austrian Audio, and DiGiCo. Two weeks later it was Black Friday. Four weeks later, our entire industry, including this publication, faced an existential crisis.

Being reunited with the audio community, including people from interstate that we hadn’t seen for two years, was both cathartic and therapeutic. War stories were swapped. Some I spoke with felt almost embarrassed that business had actually been good to them through the pandemic, which is absolutely to be celebrated, not hidden. Most shared the same experience; devastation, followed by innovation, and survival. Everyone was saying how much business was picking up and felt rusty as they got back behind a mixing desk for the first round of live gigs.

Advertisement

Danny Swan (Radio Parts), Damian Moore (CBA), Joe Ciotta (Radio Parts) MC Andrew Peters (Andrew Peters VO) Ken Herrin (JB HIFI), Sandy Rutledge, Graeme Howlett (JB HIFI) Stuart Morris (Pink Noise), Paul Martin (Texas Audio), Wil Burston (W Consulting)

Group Technologies’ transformation is symbolic of an industry that is rebuilding bigger and better than it was before. With their large stable of live production customers, GT were arguably one of the hardest hit suppliers in the industry, but their strong commercial installation portfolio kept them going through the pandemic. They have now come back with a bang, showcasing what is now the finest purpose-built audio showroom, customer relations centre, education space, and big PA listening room in the country. These are spaces where retailers can come to learn how to improve their sales, consultants can bring end-users to see and hear solutions, and audio engineers can brush up on the latest tech.

All of the spaces are now open for business and ready for bookings. Here’s the run down on what’s available:

The Showroom

A vibrant space that greets you with a comprehensive catalogue of Cordial cables, Nexo and Quest commercial products, and more.

The Mix Zone

Whether it be consoles, in-ears, or DSP processors, this learning space is purpose-built for training on DiGiCo, KLANG and NST Audio hardware. These areas also feature fully functional networked audio rooms to demonstrate the capabilities of these systems.

The Commercial Room

The evolution of GT’s ‘classic’ listening space, the commercial room has been transformed into a multipurpose demonstration area with a focus on architectural, venue and installation audio. Featured technologies here include offerings from the NEXO ID and P+ as well as Quest MX Series.

The Studio

A dedicated studio space aimed at replicating the work environment of engineering professionals. With the ability to fine-tune not only the acoustics but the lighting and monitoring setup, this space has become a nexus for our studio-centric brands like Austrian Audio, PSI Audio, DiGiCo and more.

The Live Space

GT’s biggest space is filled with a comprehensive display of RCF powered loudspeakers. The room also features NEXO and RCF line arrays, Quest live cabinets, DiGiCo consoles, an integrated DiGiCo 4REA4 system and much, much, more. Unlike any other permanent demonstration room in Australia, GT’s Live Sound space is perfect for test driving a huge range of live sound and large touring system options.

Get in touch with Group Technologies to secure a time for a demonstration session for you and your team:

https://grouptechnologies.com.au/