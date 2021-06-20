THE JANDS CREWCARE 2021 CHARITY GOLF DAY WRAP-UP

Live Production Industry Unifies to Assist Crew In Crisis

It was a somewhat chilly and foggy start the inaugural CrewCare Charity Golf Day, but nothing would deter the intrepid golfers who turned out en-masse to support live production crew at St Lucia Golf Links in Brisbane on Wednesday 16th June.

The event was organised by NW Group’s Queensland General Manager Ray Moss after a discussion with fellow production industry colleagues, who also happened to be avid golfers. It only took a few phone calls to establish many of Queensland’s major production businesses were keen to support their crew while raising funds for industry charity CrewCare, an organisation dedicated to their wellbeing.

Industry giant JANDS immediately came to the fore, providing major sponsorship, with others soon stepping up to the tee from around Australia – NW Group, Marsh Entertainment Insurance, Dreamweavers, DW Sound, EVENTelec, Iceworks, JLX, NautCases, ShowTechnology, The Triffid/Fortitude Music Hall’s John ‘JC’ Collins (Powderfinger bassist), Rolling Stone Magazine publisher The Brag Media and Tones & I/Tash Sultana management Lemon Tree Music.

Jands astonished organisers by offering a $Million Dollar donation to CrewCare, should any golfer manage a ‘hole in one’ on the day.

On the morning of the comp as the fog lifted, the magnificent course was bathed in sunshine, providing the perfect setting for a fabulous morning’s golf. The day’s play was competitive, with much laughter and light-hearted jibes to be heard across the course as a number of fundraising enticements were held – a chipping competition, Mulligans, closest to hole and extra meterage could be purchased, which raised an additional $4,817 over the round.





Photos by John Elliott

Once play concluded, 108 happy golfers made their way back to the clubhouse to learn the results.

CrewCare Co-founding director Tony Moran kicked off formalities, thanking sponsors and all participants for their incredible support, stating “This is a watershed moment for the live production industry. In a highly competitive industry, it’s pleasing to see so many businesses coming together for a single cause and an encouraging step towards our sector presenting a united voice. Let’s keep these conversations going.”

Tony Moran & Ray Moss – Photo by John Elliott

The live production industry has been one of the hardest hit during COVID, with many businesses struggling to stay afloat. Moran noted “In a time where many of you are doing it so hard yourselves, it’s humbling to see you put your crew first and acknowledge they are the ones hurting most.”

Then proceeded the much-anticipated results, with Ray Moss announcing the winning team. First place went to the Clifton Productions entry Team Mince, who delighted those gathered with what could only be described as the most impassioned acceptance ever witnessed! So confident were they of winning the event, they had brought along their own trophy, before accepting the winner’s certificate.

Winners Clifton Productions Team Mince – Photo by John Elliott

A further $500 was gifted at silent auction for two rare Waterford Crystal Jack Newton Classic tumblers, kindly donated by Rrray Maguire [sic].

The day raised more than $22,000, with donations totalling $18,000 going directly to the SupportAct Crew Fund, ensuring it reaches those crew needing it most.

In the past two weeks alone, Support Act has received over 700 applications for crisis relief through their CrewKeeper and MusicKeeper programs. Support Act has provided $729,211 in crisis relief to 313 crew since they introduced their CrewKeeper cash grants in late March.

Whilst the standard of golf exceeded all expectations, no-one was fortunate enough to hit the magical ‘hole in one’, yet the day itself was ‘worth a $million in prizes’ (Iggy Pop – Lust For Life).

As participants departed the 19th hole, “Bring on 2022” was notably heard. Never a truer word spoken for the many there…

CrewCare wish to thank our sponsors, organiser Ray Moss, event manager Raymond Maguire, publicist Deb Gann, photographer John Elliott, Jason ‘Naut’ Gendrolius, Paul Mortimer (Queensland Decal) and the many participating teams that came out in support…

Ray Maguire & Jason Naut Gendrolius – Photo by John Elliott

If you wish to support CrewCare and the many Australian roadcrew going through tough times, please donate via the following link:

https://crewcare.org.au/charity-golf-day

