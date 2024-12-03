CAPTURED BY VUEPIX INFILED

The Long Sunset – Australia’s most picturesque music and culture festival, returned to the beautiful Scenic Rim region for the first weekend in November.

Part of the Queensland Music Trails series, the production of the festival was managed by the team at EventCo, who engaged Onesol Productions to supply large format LED screens for the main stage.

Two VuePix Infiled AR series screens of 3.9mm pixel pitch – both six metres high and four metres long – were set up on each side of the main stage as IMAG screens.

The Brompton Tessera SX40 processors and Tessera SD distribution units were used to power the screens with picture perfect content, delivering an ultimate festival experience for all The Long Sunset fans.

At the very front of the line up were the iconic Australian artists Matt Corby and Angie McMahon, joined by New Zealand’s soul-electronic collective LEISURE, alongside an electrifying indie rock outfit Eliza & the Delusionals, award-winning singer- songwriter Emma Donovan, rising indie star Lyric, future-soul superstar Ngaiire, and indie folk icons Sons of the East.

The Long Sunset also invites the festivalgoers to immerse themselves in a utopia of art and culture, offering yoga classes, participating in storytelling workshops, various unique marketplace stalls, all accompanied with a great choice of local food and wine.