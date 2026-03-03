The New Zealand International Convention Centre is officially open!

The New Zealand International Convention Centre (NZICC) has officially opened, marking a signiﬁcant achievement for Auckland and New Zealand’s business events, culture, and tourism landscape.

At ﬁrst light on 11 February 2026, SkyCity held its ceremonial opening of the NZICC, led by Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei, who bestowed a formal acknowledgement of the deep connection between people and place. Starting with an official ribbon cutting, led by Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, formally opening New Zealand’s largest convention centre.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon said: “The opening of the NZICC is a proud moment for Auckland and for New Zealand. It’s a signiﬁcant investment in our economy, creating jobs, attracting international visitors, and supporting growth across tourism, hospitality, and local businesses. Just as importantly, it’s a place built for people. It is where ideas are shared, relationships are formed, and communities connect. NZICC strengthens New Zealand’s ability to compete globally while delivering beneﬁts that will be felt by Aucklanders and New Zealanders for generations to come.”

The following evening, 12 February 2026, the NZICC welcomed its ﬁrst guests for a celebration event attended by 700 leaders, dignitaries, and partners. This event marked NZICC’s ﬁrst major activation and showcased the scale and atmosphere of the new venue through light, art, and performance.

‘Helios’, a six-metre sun sculpture by British artist Luke Jerram presented at an approximate scale of 1:230 million, illuminated Ariki Hall. It was showcased alongside Iwi Rau (Many Leaves, One Canopy) a stained-glass installation by artist Sara Hughes inspired by Tāne Mahuta and the forests of Aotearoa. Te Paepae Theatre hosted its ﬁrst performances with an array of entertainment including kapa haka group Te Whare Karioi, the Auckland Youth Choir and a surprise performance by none other than Six60.

Jason Walbridge, CEO of SkyCity, said: “Seeing the NZICC open its doors and welcome its ﬁrst guests was a deﬁning moment for Auckland and New Zealand. The NZICC is more than a venue, it is a catalyst for growth. Every event will generate activity that reaches far beyond its walls, supporting local businesses, strengthening regional economies, and creating lasting value for New Zealand.”

Renè de Monchy, CEO of Tourism New Zealand, added; “The NZICC plays an important role in positioning New Zealand as a world-class conference and exhibition destination. It gives us the capability to welcome the world in a whole new way and plays an important role in accelerating international visitor arrivals for the Auckland region, and beyond. The NZICC is predicted to attract 33,000 international visitors annually, and those visitors are crucial for sharing knowledge, building global connections, supporting businesses and driving vibrancy and growth.”

Designed by Warren and Mahoney, Moller Architects, and Woods Bagot, the $750 million, purpose-built centre has been designed with accessibility, ﬂexibility, and inclusivity. With 33 meeting spaces, a 2,850-seat theatre, and the capacity to host more than 4,000 delegates, NZICC is equipped to deliver everything from international summits and trade exhibitions to concerts and cultural events.

John Coop, Managing Director at Warren and Mahoney added: “The building’s design is the product of collaboration and ambition from fellow architects, speciﬁers, builders, engineers, and artists – at a scale never before seen in Tāmaki Makaurau. We’re proud to have led the design of a project that demonstrates the power of social infrastructure to transform cities, and create meaningful experiences for those within them.”

The NZICC is expected to generate more than $90 million in new economic activity each year, reinforcing Auckland’s position as a premier global events destination.

Prue Daly, General Manager of NZICC, concluded: “Opening the NZICC is a moment for Auckland and New Zealand to come together. It represents years of collaboration, creativity, and careful planning from everyone involved. I want to acknowledge and sincerely thank our incredible NZICC team and partners whose passion, resilience and commitment have brought this vision to life. We’re proud to welcome the world through these doors and look forward to the incredible events and experiences ahead.”

