The P.A. People become inaugural Platinum Sponsor for Stage QLD 2024

Stage QLD’s Technical Managers’ Conference is being held at the iconic Empire Theatre in Toowoomba from February 5-7. This provides a unique opportunity for Technical/Operations Managers and staff from performing arts centres in Queensland to gather together to share ideas, policies and practises for the betterment of the arts sector as a whole. With a trade show integrated into the event it also provides an opportunity to keep up-to-date with the latest sound, lighting, staging and production trends and technologies, presenting a valuable networking and exchange platform for delegates, vendors, and industry to build and strengthen relationships.

Manager of Venue Engineering at The P.A. People, Peter Grisard said; “We are delighted to be attending and sponsoring this year’s conference. There is a high level of interest in key topics that affect the venue sector, with many people at the table from the QLD venue industry to lead and engage with those discussions. This conference is a great opportunity to energise a comprehensive venue conversation and a great kick-off for the new year.”

The P.A. People – 50+ years

The P.A. People has been designing and delivering technical solutions for theatres and other venues for over 50 years.

The P.A. People’s Venue Engineering division is tasked with the design, delivery and servicing of the complex stage machinery systems that now routinely form part of the technological fit-out of performing arts venues, television studios, concert halls, corporate venues and education facilities. Some of the systems and equipment they can provide includes motorised stage platforms, counterweight systems, code compliant electric hoists, hoist control systems, track and drape solutions, clever lighting bars, acoustic banners and multi axis chain motor systems. Their Venue Engineering group is staffed by some of the most experienced people in this field in Australia.

The company is also well known for their technical expertise in the design of large-scale high intelligibility audio systems required for large public spaces such as theatres and stadiums. Perhaps less well known is that The P.A. People are also the leading provider of complex large-scale communication systems that are essential for the safe management of any major public event.

The P.A. People are distributors in both Australia and New Zealand for Movecat chain motors and control systems, Serapid actuators and Teqsas load cell systems. They also supply TheatreQuip lighting bars, electric hoists, and tracking systems to the Australian and New Zealand markets.

