The P.A. People complete final F1GP pitstop for 2022!

(Pic: The P.A. People’s final pitstop for F1GP 2022 – changing the tyres on their ATV)

The Formula 1 Heineken Australian Grand Prix 2022 returned triumphantly to Melbourne’s Albert Park street circuit over April 8 to 10. Hailed as both the largest weekend sporting event in Australia and the largest AF1GP event ever, The P.A. People were on hand to assist the team from iEDM (the project managers) and the AGPC (the client) to deliver this iconic event.

Since 2011, The P.A. People have been responsible for the delivery of the track Public Address system across the 6km circuit and have since added provision of all race marshal and site two-way radios, and the patron CCTV system. “It is a massive undertaking. We are typically on site for six weeks,” notes Campbell Waller, Senior Project Manager for The P.A. People. “It is a great job. The Grand Prix project has continued to evolve, and this year was no different. The return of huge crowds meant that that everyone had to be on their toes.”

Each year, The P.A. People provide almost 1,000 loudspeakers, 30 UPS systems, 450 two-way radios, 12 redundant repeater channels, and some 60 CCTV cameras across the site. Members of their team are back in their yard changing the all-terrain tyres on their ATV back to its more normal turf tyres, used for towing Bose speaker ‘carts’ around a football field.

“The P.A. People is proud to have been asked to deliver its’ 11th communications package for this iconic event,” said Chris Dodds, Managing Director of the P.A. People.