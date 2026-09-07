The P.A. People Deliver Audio and Communications for the 2026 Voltaren City2Surf

The P.A. People once again supported the iconic Voltaren City2Surf in 2026, delivering a comprehensive audio and communications solution across the event’s start and finish precincts. From Sydney’s CBD to Bondi Beach, the team provided extensive sound coverage and reliable communications infrastructure to support participants, spectators, event organisers and technical crews throughout the day.

At the Hyde Park start precinct, Downtown Events’ sports presentation team managed the entertainment and information program, with DJ performances, background music, video content and live MC presentations helping to build anticipation and prepare runners for the 7:35 am start.

To provide powerful and consistent audio coverage across the precinct, The P.A. People deployed a Bose Professional ShowMatch Line Array system, along with a network of distributed PA systems positioned along College Street, Park Street, William Street and Macquarie Street.

Located on both the northern and southern sides of College Street, these systems received program audio from the central control position while also providing the flexibility for local audio inputs when required.

Additional remote PA systems were installed in Hyde Park South to deliver pre-recorded participant information, event instructions and other essential messaging.

A comprehensive wired and wireless communications network was also deployed across the site, connecting the sports presentation team, The IRONMAN Group and technical personnel. The system provided reliable communications between key event stakeholders, supporting efficient coordination throughout the event.

The start-line solution was installed by a seven-person crew, with the majority of the setup completed on Saturday. Final works were carried out following road closures at 3:00 am on Sunday morning, with the complete system operational shortly before the event commenced.

At the Bondi Beach finish line, a separate six-person team delivered extensive audio coverage across the finish precinct. Nine distributed PA systems were deployed throughout Queen Elizabeth II Drive, the Bondi Pavilion precinct and Bondi Beach Park, providing targeted coverage for participants and spectators.

Three major systems serviced the finish chute and pavilion areas, delivering music, live MC commentary and audio as runners crossed the finish line.

A further three systems positioned along Queen Elizabeth II Drive broadcast recorded event information and venue announcements, while three additional systems located along Campbell Parade and within Bondi Beach Park delivered transport updates and general event messaging.

All finish-line systems were configured to support local paging and announcements, with emergency override functionality available from the central audio control position. This ensured critical safety and operational messages could be communicated quickly across the relevant areas when required.

The successful delivery of an event on the scale of City2Surf requires careful planning, extensive technical coordination and a highly experienced on-site team. Through detailed preparation and execution, The P.A. People once again demonstrated its capability in delivering complex audio and communications solutions across large-scale public events.