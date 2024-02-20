The P.A. People deliver venue engineering for new $24m theatre project for Trinity College, SA

The new Marnkutyi Parirna Theatre at Trinity College Gawler was completed in December 2023. Marnkutyi Parirna is the local Kaurna language name for Three Rivers, the name reflecting the localised setting acknowledging the North Para River, South Para River, and Gawler River, with the connecting point known as the Three Rivers site. The $24 million, 14 month project included the construction of a 520 seat auditorium with raked seating, the acoustic treatment of the auditorium walls, and a stage performance area with a fly tower.

The venue also comprises a multi-purpose foyer, front of house and gallery spaces, recording studio, green room, control room, staff offices, multimedia sound production spaces, sound recording room and a rehearsal room, all designed with suitable acoustic treatment.

Motorised stage can provide extra seating Motorised stage closed Motorised stage open

Head of Venue Engineering for The P.A. People, Peter Grisard, was delighted that The P.A. People could assist in delivering an outstanding project outcome. “We engaged with Mossop Constructions from the outset to design and deliver the key staging elements including motorised hoisting, massive hinged acoustic panels, motorised overhead acoustic reflectors, and a motorised stage platform. The functionality of the staging systems and equipment allows the venue to be quickly transformed into either a concert hall or into a theatre. A high-quality outcome for which the College, the builder and the theatre consultants should be congratulated.”

Project lead builder, Mossop Construction and Interiors describe the project facilities as outstanding learning spaces, accommodating various educational and community uses such as music, drama, dance, oratory performances, assemblies, information events, social functions, meetings and exhibitions. Mossop describes itself as a proud South Australian family business, employing 160+ local and regional based staff, and proudly provides jobs to hundreds more local subcontractors and suppliers.

papeople.com.au

mossop.com.au

trinity.sa.edu.au

Photos by David Sievers