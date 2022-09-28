The P.A. People – new product announcements at ENTECH Roadshow

“Key to enhancing the capability of The P.A. People’s new Venue Engineering Team has been to continue to develop the TheatreQuip product portfolio and to secure a number of significant international agencies for the distribution of specialised theatrical products,” said Chris Dodds, Managing Director of The P.A. People.

At the ENTECH Roadshow in October, the P.A. People will display a range of specialist AV products, including media splitters from Audio Press Box, rigging accessories by Teqsas, and test equipment from Eclipse Broadcast, CableJog, Nixer and CTP Systems. From TheatreQuip the ‘next generation’ range of standards-compliant stage and production hoists will be represented.

“Not only will we be presenting a number of exciting new TheatreQuip products at ENTECH, but we are excited to announce that some of the industry’s most well respected and recognised vendors have chosen to partner with The P.A. People,” said Chris Dodds.

Three significant examples of these products include:

MOVECAT – a complete range of D8+ chain motor products and hoisting control systems

SERAPID – the original Rigid Chain Technology; the most versatile for venue applications

TEQSAS – specialist rigging tools to measure, monitor and control; for production applications.

For more information and to see these new products, visit us at ENTECH – in Sydney, Melbourne or Brisbane in early October.

