The P.A. People Welcome Jodie Steele to the Team

The P.A. People is pleased to announce the newest addition to their team, Jodie Steele. Jodie joins The P.A. People heading up their Marketing & Events, bringing with her a wealth of knowledge in the industry.

Jodie’s appointment comes at an exciting time for The P.A. People as they continue to expand their capabilities and enhance their service offerings across their four operational groups: Sales Hire Service; Venue Engineering; Installed Systems; and Event Communications.

“We are excited to welcome Jodie Steele to our team,” said Chris Dodds, The P.A. People’s Managing Director. “Her extensive experience and proven track record make her a valuable asset to our company. We look forward to the fresh perspectives and energy she will bring to the business”.

Jodie’s experience in Entertainment Technology and AV spans over 20 years, in both a national and international capacity, having worked for several leading manufacturers and distributors over this time. She has also worked with a number of local events and integration companies.

“I’ve admired and worked with Chris and the team at The P.A. People in many ways over the past two decades.” said Jodie. “I am thrilled to be able to contribute to their growth and success moving forward”.