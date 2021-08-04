TSA Continues Scenery Workshop Legacy at AFC

Theatre Safe Australia (TSA) is excited to announce the addition of an advanced scenery workshop to their operation from 1 August 2021.

Formerly operating under the ownership of the Adelaide Festival Centre Trust, the workshop in South Australia has been the country’s leading commercial set builder, handling 65% of all theatrical scenery work in Australia. Striving always to build out complementary arms of their business, TSA is headquartered in the Gold Coast and is one of Australia’s major suppliers of entertainment and theatre technology.

From August 1, Theatre Safe Australia has commenced to operate a scenery workshop in the former Adelaide Festival Centre premises at Regency Park, South Australia.

Theatre Safe Australia will continue the legacy of Adelaide Festival Centre’s Scenery Workshop, employing many former Adelaide Festival Centre staff. The workshop will continue to provide high-quality scenic builds to clients, adding the support of a dynamic young company focused on continued innovation in the industry. This new chapter for Theatre Safe Australia creates an operational team whose commitment to providing top tier service and high-quality solutions is matched with decades of experience, and now, the ability to take a production fully from concept to reality by acquiring the facilities previously owned and operated by Adelaide Festival Centre Scenery Workshop.

The new TSA Scenery Workshop will complement the venue services, production support and product solutions that Theatre Safe Australia already provides within the Australian and worldwide market.



Mamma Mia!

Scenery Workshop Adelaide

Matilda

Director of Theatre Safe Australia, Stuart Johnston says, “We are very excited to be bringing such a talented and experienced workshop on board and look forward to what the future will bring. TSA will continue to provide the high-quality services clients expect from both companies and use this expansion to continue to innovate with the technology available in the manufacturing and set construction space.”

Theatre Safe Australia (TSA) is an Australian based company that exists to create solutions for the entertainment industry. TSA is motivated by supplying, creating and designing theatrical automation and engineering solutions for their clients and providing service that exceeds expectation. They craft solutions to fit every aspect of the diverse industry in which they operate, from large scale productions and corporate events, to local and regional based companies, theatres and schools. TSA’s goal is to create a tangible difference to the quality and safety of production and events being created and delivered in Australia.

Since 1979 Adelaide Festival Centre has provided automation and scenery builds for productions including Phantom of the Opera, Matilda, Billy Elliot, Singing in the Rain, Hairspray, Cats, and Moulin Rouge! as well as countless others. This prolific production history has been achievable though a workforce and a workshop that pride themselves on the quality of their build, an understanding of the changing dynamics of the entertainment and theatre industry and a willingness to always go above and beyond to fulfill producers and clients’ requirements.

For more information on TSA, please visit www.theatresafeaustralia.com.au