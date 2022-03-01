Tim Pike joins The P.A. People’s Venue Engineering team

New State Manager role and a Queensland office

The P.A. People are pleased to welcome Tim Pike to their expanding Venue Engineering team in the role of State Manager. “Tim will be based out of our new Queensland office on the Gold Coast,” says Peter Grisard, Manager – Venue Engineering. “Tim’s appointment, alongside the creation of a local presence in South-East Queensland, are the first steps in extending our commitment to the servicing of performing arts centres, theatres and venues on a national basis.”

Tim has worked in theatrical engineering for the majority of his working life. Starting off with Ray Calcutt in 1999, he worked his way through various positions in South-East Queensland and eventually becoming the Services Manager for Jands Venue Engineering in 2014. “We are excited that Tim has decided to join our team,” Peter continues.

“In conjunction with the existing Service team based in Sydney and a strong network of field technicians located across the East Coast, The P.A. People are now well positioned to expand their contract maintenance and breakdown services to stage machinery and venues,” Tim comments.

Over the past 50 years, The P.A. People have worked throughout Australia, installing systems in venues across the country. “With the addition of our new Venue Engineering capability, we felt the time was right to increase the support we are able to offer all our installation, service and rental customers across the country,” says Chris Dodds, Managing Director, The P.A. People.

The new office in Queensland will play a key role in allowing the company to provide preventative maintenance services for local venues and theatres, and it will also provide local installation and rental support capability for their existing customer base.

“This is also a great opportunity for The P.A. People to further support our events clients and projects outside of Sydney,” says Nicky Dodds, Manager – Event Communications. “Having a local base to help support our existing clientele will be invaluable, as well creating the opportunity to expand our offering for our new Venue Engineering customers in Queensland.”

For further information please contact venueengineering@papeople.com.au