Trackdown Studios Elevates Global Orchestral Soundtracks with Sennheiser’s MKH 8030

Trackdown Studios leverages the exceptional clarity and wide frequency response of Sennheiser’s MKH 8030 microphone to produce world-class orchestral soundtracks for film, television, documentaries, animation and other media formats.

Based in Sydney, Trackdown Studios is internationally recognised for delivering premium audio on large-scale media projects like Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga and Star Wars Visions. While the studio excels across various media formats, including animated series, nature documentaries and gaming soundscapes, orchestral scoring remains one of its core strengths, especially for blockbuster film projects.

When deliberating what microphones to use to ensure the best possible sound, the Sennheiser MKH 8030 stands out in capturing the classic sound and depth of large orchestral ensembles. Craig Beckett, Chief Technology Officer and Lead Scoring Engineer at Trackdown Studios, explains that many of their orchestral projects require a traditional approach, aiming to immerse the audience in a concert hall-like experience, fully enveloped in the richness and precision of the performance.

Discussing his experience with the MKH 8030, Beckett said that “the wider frequency response of the MKH 8030 gives me a clean lower end and crisp top end,” adding, “it’s a true microphone, perfect for what we do with orchestral scoring.” This precision ensures that each element of the performance is preserved, enhancing the emotional impact of the score.

Craig Beckett

Trackdown’s expertise in orchestral recording involves large ensembles, so the MKH 8030’s figure-eight polar pattern assisted Trackdown to capture both ambient and direct sound with stunning accuracy. Whether it’s the delicate tones of strings or the powerful resonance of brass, the MKH 8030 helped to create immersive soundscapes that transport listeners into the heart of a performance. This versatility and adaptability can not only bring orchestral scores to life, in films but also across interactive and animated media.

Harnessing Orchestral Excellence Across Media Formats

While orchestral work forms the foundation of Trackdown’s film scoring, their expertise extend to gaming and documentaries. Projects ranging from IMAX films to leading multiplayer battle games, demonstrate how orchestral scoring, enhanced by the MKH 8030, can elevate a production’s emotional depth and storytelling.

Building International Recognition with Australian Talent

Trackdown Studios is committed to fostering local talent, with international production companies increasingly seeking the expertise of local engineers and producers, drawn to the country’s unique blend of technical skill and creative innovation. Elaine Beckett, General Manager at Trackdown Studios notes, “We’ve seen a surge in international companies looking to collaborate with Australian talent, especially on orchestral projects.”

By continually testing out and incorporating advanced equipment like the MKH 8030, Trackdown ensures they stay at the cutting edge of sound production. This approach allows them to deliver world-class results while nurturing the next generation of Australian sound professionals, helping Australia gain recognition as a growing hub for international productions.

Reliability at the Heart of Every Performance

With a relentless focus on achieving perfection, Trackdown Studios sets high standards for every production. After working with the Sennheiser MKH 8030, they found it reliable for meeting demanding recording needs, ensuring consistency across long recording sessions in their controlled studio environment. Its RF condenser technology provides resistance to interference, making it a crucial component in Trackdown’s toolkit for producing flawless, cinematic-quality sound.

Craig highlights that the MKH 8030 is a great choice for professionals, as “it’s reliable, it’s clean, and it has a very wide frequency range.” For the engineers at Trackdown, using the best equipment available is key to maintaining confidence in their work. After using it in multiple productions, Craig recommends the MKH 8030 as an excellent addition to any professional setup, offering precision and dependability for high-quality recordings.

A Global Standard for Orchestral Scoring

As Trackdown continues to work on high-profile international projects, the MKH 8030 is highly praised for capturing orchestral performances in film scores, enabling the studio to capture precise, emotive soundscapes that enhance and elevate each production. The microphone’s accuracy delivers rich, immersive audio that brings the desired emotional depth to their orchestral recordings, ensuring that every project resonates with audiences. This precision reinforces Trackdown’s position as a leading sound production facility for world-class projects.

Watch the MKH 8030 in action with Craig Beckett at Trackdown Studios here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0AJt4AMJ6X0

For more information on Trackdown Studios work, visit: https://www.trackdown.com.au/