Turn Off the Lights

Australian festivals drawn in a compliance swamp

The Australian Festival Association (AFA) has released a compliance framework, Festival Blueprint, that inadvertently illustrates why festivals are closing down nationally. It also tells a wider story about Australian productivity and the cumulative cost of regulation.

The Blueprint has 29 chapters across seven groups. Industry sources say the compliance-related burden can approach $100,000 for a 3,000-capacity event. Before the first artist is booked, the stage erected or a light turned on, a small festival can already be tens of thousands of dollars into satisfying the machinery required to hold the event.

The shopping list is formidable:

Medical & Harm Reduction (2): Harm Reduction & Welfare; Medical

Emergency & Risk (5): Contingency & Emergency Planning; Fire Safety; Planning, Management & Risk; Weather Readiness; Worker & Volunteer Welfare

Event Management (7): Accessibility, plus Campsites; Noise; Special Effects; Temporary Demountable Structures; Venue & Site Design; Working at Height

Crowd & Movement (4): Crowd Management, plus Communication; Traffic & Transport; Security

Regulatory & Compliance (6): Police Engagement and the NSW music-festival regulatory regime, plus WHS; Insurance; Liquor Licensing; Local Council

Food, Waste & Environment (3): Environmental Sustainability; Food Vendors & Catering; Waste Management

Ethics, Access & Representation (3): First Nations Engagement, plus EDI; Music Licensing & Copyright

The initial published chapters (the guide is not yet complete) skew toward relationships and legislation rather than some of the expensive engineering and staffing areas still to come.

The Blueprint does not publish costs. Industry sources suggest compliance can consume 15-25% of the budget for smaller events, where fixed costs are particularly punishing. Creative Victoria’s Soundcheck research, meanwhile, put the average cost of running a festival at $3.9 million and reported that only 56% were profitable in 2022/23. Those figures describe a broader festival cohort and should not be read as implying that 15-25% of a $3.9 million event is represented by the cost model below.

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A One-Day Greenfield NSW Festival

Compliance-driven cost 3,000 pax 10,000 pax Safety/risk/HMP documentation & consultant $8,000 $15,000 Medical provider, facility & ambulance capability $10,000 $25,000 Private security/ crowd controllers $18,000 $25,000 Police user-pays allowance $18,000 $20,000 Crowd-management specialist $4,000 $10,000 Traffic management+ controllers/barriers $8,000 $20,000 Emergency management/ Event Control/ comms $5,000 $10,000 Council/DA/event permits/inspections $4,000 $8,000 Liquor licence/compliance/RSA overhead $3,000 $8,000 Engineering certification $5,000 $10,000 Fire safety/LPG inspections $2,000 $4,000 Accessibility compliance/infrastructure $3,000 $6,000 Insurance attributable to event $7,000 $15,000 Noise/environmental monitoring $3,000 $6,000 Waste/sanitation compliance premium $4,000 $9,000 Fencing/exits/compliance signage $6,000 $15,000 Admin/inductions/registers/ documentation $5,000 $10,000 Indicative total $100,000 $239,000

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A large proportion of compliance expenditure is effectively fixed. Plans, consultants, engineering certification, insurance minimums and approvals do not fall proportionately when attendance falls from 15,000 to 3,000. Extrapolated, a 3,000-person festival costs about $100,000, or $33 a head, in compliance-related expenditure. A 10,000-person festival comes in at about $240,000, or $24 a head.

There is a major qualification: police and medical requirements can blow these numbers apart.

Festival Blueprint says NSW Police use an internal risk matrix considering patron profile, drugs and alcohol, event history, venue, location, duration and private security arrangements. A 10,000-person low-risk family music event and a 10,000-person electronic dance festival are therefore not remotely equivalent.

Promoters have long complained that user-pays policing requirements can vary dramatically between otherwise comparable events, jurisdictions and police commands. That variability makes an already difficult cost base harder to predict.

Compliance-related costs arrive before you’ve paid an artist, hired a stage or turned on a light. That is the arithmetic behind the small-festival die-off. By codifying best practice, the Blueprint also risks establishing a de facto compliance floor that regulators, insurers and lawyers may increasingly expect organisers to meet.

One caveat is essential: the numbers in this article are industry-norm ballparks, not Blueprint figures. Some items, security, first insurance, for example, are also prudent operating costs rather than pure bureaucratic burden.

The Purple Guide comparison

By contrast, the UK’s Purple Guide is widely regarded as an exemplar handbook for event safety. It covers much the same universe of risks, but its organising principle is proportionality: competent organisers assess the actual event, demonstrate appropriate controls and engage relevant authorities, rather than treating patron numbers alone as a proxy for risk.

The Purple Guide’s medical approach does not simply say ‘3,000 people = X medics’. Provision depends on both scale and activity. Its framework uses tiers of event complexity and recognises that more highly qualified medical staff may cost more on site but can reduce hospital referrals and the impact on public services.

Security works similarly. Stewarding and security needs depend on audience profile and venue logistics. Crowd management considers the audience, site, entrances and exits, circulation, crowd behaviour and safe capacity.

Consider two festivals with exactly 3,000 patrons.

The first is a Sunday jazz festival: a 35-70 demographic, a seated or picnic audience, perhaps two glasses of wine on average and a daylight finish.

The second is a 12-hour EDM festival: an 18-25 demographic, standing crowd, alcohol, known drug risk and a midnight finish.

They’re both 3,000-person music festivals. Under a genuinely risk-based system, their compliance costs shouldn’t remotely resemble one another.

The Australian problem is Proportionality

The problem is not festival safety. Nobody sensible argues against medical cover, safe structures, crowd planning, fire precautions, responsible alcohol service or emergency planning. The question is how those outcomes are achieved.

NSW’s festival-specific regulatory architecture emerged from the knee-jerk political response to a series of drug-related deaths. The regime was substantially reformed in 2024, so the current system should not be confused with the original 2019 framework. But its history illustrates an Australian tendency to respond to individual risks by adding another regulatory layer.

Australia and Britain seek broadly comparable safety outcomes. The Purple Guide model demonstrates that those outcomes can be pursued through proportionate, risk-based standards. Australia too often reaches for overlapping layers of prescription, agencies and approvals, imposing fixed costs that disproportionately damage smaller events.

Australia doesn’t need less festival safety. It needs smarter festival safety.

When the fixed cost of proving an event is safe approaches the amount available to actually produce the event, eventually promoters make the safest decision of all.

They don’t hold the festival.