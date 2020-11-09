



TVU Producer allows anyone to produce professional quality multi-camera live video regardless of their level of experience. It’s a cloud-based solution that uses a web interface from any standard browser and requires no hardware or software. TVU Producer has robust features such as zero latency frame accurate switching of up to six video streams, professional graphics/overlay capabilities, instant replay, PIP/dual/quad multi-view and the ability to simultaneously output directly to social media platforms and CDNs as well as SDI through a TVU Receiver. It features a separate audio mix interface with independent input channel level control, pan, mute and solo monitor functions. TVU Producer also supports TVU Partyline video conferencing which enables production crews, talent, and guests to virtually collaborate with each other in real-time, as if they are in the same physical location.

D2N – Technology Solutions d2n.com.au or +61 (02) 9837 6748

















