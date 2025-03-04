ULA Group Announces New Partnership with Follow-Me

ULA Group is very excited to announce a new partnership with Follow-Me, a leading provider of performer tracking technology.

The new partnership marks an exciting milestone for both companies, expanding access to Follow-Me’s cutting-edge performer tracking technology across Australia and New Zealand. With ULA Group’s vast industry expertise and comprehensive service and support, paired with Follow-Me’s world-class automated follow-spot solutions, the collaboration promises to deliver innovative and highly customisable lighting and tracking systems for major entertainment and production projects.

Follow-Me’s performer tracking solutions provide accurate positional data for multi-target, multi-fixture follow-spots, as well as for immersive audio systems and video content mapping, resulting in more dynamic, immersive, and responsive lighting and audio environments.

Follow-Me Track-iT, which combines RF tags worn by performers and strategically placed anchors to provide real-time positioning data and extends the functionality of the Follow-Me 3D SIX system, has most recently been used on several high-profile shows, including Mamma Mia! The Party in Rotterdam and on Billie Eilish’s Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour, which is running until July 2025.

Setting the standard for digital technology, ULA Group is responsible for providing innovative lighting solutions across an extensive range of markets. With nearly 35 years of experience in the industry, the company has been involved in delivering many iconic visual projects worldwide.

ULA’s teams provide technical support through all stages of the process, from technology selection and customisation, through to supply, installation and commissioning, as well as providing preventative maintenance programs and regular servicing tailored specifically for each project.

“We’re delighted that Follow-Me has landed in Australia and New Zealand,” says Marc Van der Wel, Managing Director at Follow-Me. “ULA’s position and reputation in the market, combined with Follow-Me performer tracking solutions’ unique creative technology, signals the next step forward for us in the region. This partnership not only strengthens our presence but also allows us to introduce cutting-edge innovations to local markets, providing enhanced performance tracking and unparalleled creative opportunities for our clients across both countries.”

Cuono Biviano, Managing Director of ULA Group, shares his enthusiasm about the new partnership. “We are very excited to be partnering with Follow-Me and representing their first-class leading-edge technology in Australia and New Zealand,” he says. “They are an industry-leading innovator, offering state-of-the-art automated follow-spot technology, that has been adopted by leading venues, rental houses, LDs and tours worldwide – eg. The Rolling Stones, Ed Sheeran and recently touring Pearl Jam, just to name a few. Their system is brand agnostic, which is a massive advantage in the space of world touring, allowing you to utilise any automated fixture of any brand as a follow-spot. We are thrilled to be able to offer their first-class tech solutions to our clients, further expanding our strong portfolio of brands.”

ULA Group, together with its manufacturing partners, conduct regular training and seminars both in person and online. The company will also cooperate with Follow-Me Knowledge Centre Global Production Partners in New Zealand to support clients in the territories.

“Follow-me 3D and Follow-Me Track-iT dynamic systems perfectly complement our existing product offerings for world-class stages and tours,” adds Paul Rumble, Sales Director of ULA Group. “Their tracking systems are the most widely used platform in theatre and stage worldwide, they are intuitive and extremely capable, expandable for the largest of productions and configurable to cater to your specific production needs. We are building unique sets in our major showrooms across Australia and New Zealand, and we will be very keen to show our customer base the capabilities of the Follow-Me systems through our online demonstration platform in upcoming weeks”.