ULA Group Expands

ULA Group have started the new year with fresh new talents joining their team. Some of them have been with ULA for a few months already, so here is the official introduction and warm welcome to Mike, Kajal and Jory!

Mike Davies

LED Screens and Digital Technology Sales Executive

Mike is an experienced AV and LED specialist with a strong background in technical production, project management, and sales. He’s been on the tools, led teams, and delivered high-end digital solutions for events and installations across the country.

Mike’s expertise in fixed installations has seen him deliver multiple projects across the DOOH, stadium, hospitality and gaming sectors.

Outside work, he’s all about surfing, playing guitar, and hanging out with his kids at the beach or on the basketball court. He also loves to travel, especially anywhere with great food, drinks, and tropical beaches!

Mike will be based in ULA’s new Queensland HQ and servicing their clients predominately in QLD, NT, and northern NSW.

Kajal Desai

Digital Designer and Content Creator

Kajal is a creative powerhouse with a passion for stunning visuals and engaging content.

From crafting eye-catching graphics and animations to producing interactive digital experiences, she brings campaigns to life across websites, social media, and various marketing platforms. With a background in digital design, photography, and content strategy, Kajal thrives on collaboration, working closely with teams to create impactful visuals, promotional videos, and engaging blogs.

We are thrilled to have Kajal join our creative team! Based in our Victorian office, you can expect to see her behind the camera, capturing some of the exciting projects and productions of our clients.

When she’s not immersed in pixels and palettes, Kajal loves exploring Melbourne, capturing moments through her lens, and finding the best cafes and food spots.

Jory Enright

Technical Sales Executive

Jory is a passionate tech specialist with a strong background in LED screen technology, event production, and technical solutions.

From high-profile events like the Australian Open, Melbourne Fashion Festival, and F1 Australia with Harry the hirer, to designing, installing and running large-scale productions with Glow Church, he has honed his skills in vision systems, technical design, and troubleshooting. Now a Technical Sales Executive based in our Victorian office, Jory combines his hands-on experience with a deep understanding of products to provide smart, effective solutions for clients.

Beyond the tech, Jory is passionate about helping houses of worship enhance their spaces to create immersive experiences. Outside of work, he loves discovering new cafes and restaurants with his partner and staying up to date with the latest and most innovative advancements in technology.

A lifelong learner, he spends his free time listening to podcasts on topics ranging from politics, to tech, to creativity.