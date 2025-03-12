ULA Group Kicks Off the ChamSys Training Program 2025 with Full House Sessions and High Energy

ULA Group launched the first ChamSys training program of the year with a series of in-person sessions across the East Coast throughout February, drawing a full house of enthusiastic participants.

Working closely with ChamSys training expert and seasoned AV technician Simon Pentz, alongside the ULA Group team, the program offered hands-on experience and comprehensive insights into the ChamSys platform and lighting consoles. Designed for all skill levels, the training received overwhelmingly positive feedback, proving valuable for both beginners exploring ChamSys capabilities and experienced users refining their expertise.

The sessions covered an in-depth understanding of ChamSys products and software, including MagicQ, QuickQ, MagicViz, and MagicHD. Participants gained practical experience navigating console layouts, software interfaces, and DMX setups while mastering fixture control, palette creation, and effects programming. Cue recording and playback options were also extensively explored, ensuring attendees left with a strong foundation in operating ChamSys systems.

With a focus on real-world applications and hands-on practice, the training provided a dynamic and enriching experience for professionals looking to sharpen their skills and stay ahead of the latest advancements in lighting control technology.

This successful launch marks the beginning of another exciting year of education, growth, and industry innovation. At ULA Group, we are committed to providing in-depth training programs across the brands we represent, collaborating with manufacturing partners, industry professionals, and end users to develop sessions that reflect the latest industry demands and innovations in AV technology.

We look forward to continuing our partnership with ChamSys and offering more opportunities for professionals to expand their expertise with ChamSys platform and consoles. Stay tuned for upcoming sessions as we remain dedicated to supporting the industry and its ever-evolving technology!

If you would like to participate in our upcoming ChamSys training sessions, please get in touch with us at training@ulagroup.com