ULA Group Strengthens Partnership with LumenRadio

Now Representing LumenRadio and Wireless Solution Exclusively in both Australia and New Zealand

ULA Group is excited to strengthen their partnership with LumenRadio, now representing their full range of wireless DMX solutions in Australia and New Zealand.

“We are delighted to announce that we have extended our partnership with LumenRadio and we are now the exclusive distributor of both CRMX and W-DMX technologies in both Australia and in New Zealand,” comments Cuono Biviano, Managing Director of ULA Group. “The LumenRadio wireless DMX technology is ultra-reliable, perfectly complements the cutting-edge professional lighting range we represent, and fits flawlessly within the visual solutions that we deliver together with our partners.”

LumenRadio manufactures first-class wireless connectivity devices for high-profile professional lighting installations and projects, and acquired Wireless Solution in 2020, combining CRMX and W-DMX to create one common solution for Wireless DMX networks.

“We have now taken the final step in creating one common standard for all Wireless DMX needs by consolidating our product portfolio and distribution network for LumenRadio and Wireless Solution,” explains Josef Hederström, International Sales Manager at LumenRadio. “As a part of this, we are very excited to announce that we have selected ULA Group to exclusively represent LumenRadio in both Australia and New Zealand. We have a great history together and we see a strong and reliable partner in ULA. I am confident that together we will grow the market in both regions even further.“

The complete product portfolio from LumenRadio will consist of products from both LumenRadio and Wireless Solution, including some exciting new products that have been introduced at the ProLight+Sound exhibition in Frankfurt.

“We are very excited to be chosen as the exclusive distributor of LumenRadio in New Zealand,” comments Garth Reynolds, Branch Manager of ULA Group in New Zealand. “Our customers have been asking us for a reliable and industry proven wireless control technology and we are now able to deliver this, offering both LumenRadio and W-DMX products, and assist our clients in providing a complete solution for any project or design.”