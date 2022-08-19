Tech Talk

19 Aug 2022

Understanding Diffusion

Right now it seems like everyone is milling around catching up and checking out the shiny toys at Integrate. Lots of people, lots of gear. You’ll hear more from CX on that soon.

New equipment drives the industry but sometimes a bit of simple DIY can improve your studio space.

Josh Hamill built his own diffuser. He blogged about it over here: jmhsounddesign.com/understanding-diffusion

It’s worth a read if you run your own studio.

