Unilumin and LAMPRO at Integrate 2026

At this year’s exhibition, Unilumin joined hands with Ross Video, a world-leading provider of live video and audio production and streaming solutions, for a joint showcase, further deepening their ecosystem collaboration in professional display and broadcasting sectors. Meanwhile, LAMPRO exhibited together with its ANZ channel partner Eventec, strengthening local market cooperation and customer service capabilities.

Unilumin × Ross Video: From LED Displays to a Complete Professional AV Workflow

At Integrate, Unilumin and Ross Video jointly exhibited at Booth HN19, becoming one of the key highlights of Unilumin’s participation in Australia.

Earlier this year, Unilumin and Ross Video officially signed a Memorandum of Cooperation, with both parties planning to conduct multi-level collaboration in the sports and broadcasting markets across the APAC region. Unilumin brings extensive experience in LED display R&D, manufacturing, and professional applications such as sports venues, broadcast studios, and control rooms. Ross Video has long specialised in live video production, graphics processing, and unified venue control, enabling centralized management of LED displays, video content, lighting, audio, and other systems.

By combining their respective strengths, the partnership further connects key links across professional AV workflows, from content creation and signal processing to media control and final LED presentation, delivering more complete integrated experiences for sports venues, television studios, and large-scale events.

Unilumin Showcases Premium Visual Solutions for Indoor and Rental Applications

At Booth HN19, Unilumin showcased its professional display products, including Umini5W MIP, Umini5, and U-Natural, as well as rental products URMⅢ and XVD PLUS.

Umini5W MIP and Umini5 are premium indoor LED displays, ideal for broadcast studios, control rooms, and other high-end indoor applications. Featuring advanced MIP technology and EBL Ultra Deep Black technology, Umini5W MIP achieves a contrast ratio of up to 16,000:1, delivering deeper blacks, richer details, and more immersive visuals. Meanwhile, Umini5, Unilumin’s flagship new indoor LED display launched this year, features a 150 × 337.5 mm large-module design that reduces inter-cabinet splicing gaps by up to 70%, creating a flatter and more seamless display surface. With advanced energy-saving technology, Umini5 reduces power consumption by up to 30% while maintaining a cool screen temperature of around 36°C.

In addition, Unilumin also showcased textured LED display U-Natural, which explores the integration of LED display technology and artistic expression. For rental applications, URMⅢ features U-Shield technology, combining enhanced durability with visual excellence and operational efficiency. The XVD PLUS transparent display is designed for outdoor rental applications. It combines a 52% transparency rate with impressive visual performance, allowing vivid content to be presented while maintaining a sense of openness and spatial depth.

LAMPRO Partners with Local Channels to Strengthen the ANZ Rental and Professional Display Markets

At Booth HA60, LAMPRO showcased LMini0.9, LRSO3.9 and RNⅡ2.6.

Featuring black LED, the LRSO series delivers deeper blacks, an 8000:1 high-contrast ratio, and richer image detail, ensuring vivid and immersive visuals even under complex exhibition lighting. Built on a fully modular design, it supports fast installation, efficient maintenance, curved configurations, creative shapes, hanging, and stacking. It is an ideal display solution for exhibitions, live events, product launches, stage productions, and other high-impact visual applications.

LMini COB series adopts advanced common-cathode flip-chip COB technology, offering low power consumption, high contrast, and superior visual comfort, making it ideal for control centers, conference rooms, and premium indoor environments.

Through collaboration with local distributors, LAMPRO further strengthens coordination across products, channels and local services, providing more flexible solutions for rental and professional AV projects in the ANZ region.

Expanding New Opportunities in the ANZ Professional AV Market

From product innovation and ecosystem cooperation to local channel development, Unilumin is building stronger connections between displays, content, control systems, and application scenarios through a more open collaboration model.

In the future, Unilumin and LAMPRO will continue working with global industry partners to promote deeper integration between LED display technologies and professional AV applications, creating more complete, efficient and immersive visual experiences for customers in Australia, New Zealand and markets worldwide.

For more information, please visit https://www.unilumin.com.