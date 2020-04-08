Update from Entertainment Technology NZ

As we enter the halfway stage of our lockdown over here, the ETNZ executive have started to put some thinking into the future of our local industry. For the immediate future our priority remains on:

Communicating the details of government assistance packages and directives.

Advising our members of any industry opportunities for online training.

Engaging and disseminating information amongst our fellow industry organisations.

Responding to members questions and enquiries.

Proactively engaging with our members at this time so we can obtain a greater understanding of the level of impact on our community.

We have taken some immediate action to assist in reducing the financial burden that our members are currently facing – by extending our current financial memberships for the next year, and are considering other ways we can provide support to our industry in alignment with our constitutional responsibilities and strategic objectives. As we develop further initiatives, we will keep you informed.

For the longer term, this also means planning for our next ETNZ Conference in 2021. Our Conference next year will be a vital one for our industry. We have learnt the hard way that our conferences occurring after tragedy( the Christchurch 2011 earthquake, and last year’s conference after the mosque shootings) play an important role in ensuring the wellbeing of our affected members, and assume a greater significance over conferences in more settled times. To this end, we will be working especially hard to produce a conference that will meet this objective.

